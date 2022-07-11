MURRAY – After consultation with the county attorney and the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, the Calloway County Board of Elections voted Friday to offer Murray‘s two mayoral candidates an opportunity to redraw for ballot position.
The decision was made in response to candidate Clif Darnell’s allegation that Murray Mayor Bob Rogers intentionally drew his number twice on June 9 when nonpartisan candidates drew ping pong balls out of a box for ballot position at the Calloway County Courthouse. Rogers has stated that he dropped the number and picked it back up, but that he did not draw twice. Darnell has stated that his complaint has nothing to do with the ballot position itself and everything to do with Rogers allegedly “cheating” on the draw. Darnell has also said he thinks the only acceptable outcome is for Rogers to be disqualified and for his name to be withdrawn from the ballot.
Not having any statutory guidelines to follow to address what appears to be an unprecedented situation, Calloway County Clerk Antonia Faulkner consulted with the Calloway County Attorney’s Office and the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office.
“I talked to both candidates, I talked to our assistant county attorney, David Perlow, and I’ve talked to different ones in the Attorney General’s Office,” Faulkner said. “There is no cause to take either candidate off the ballot. They filed their papers accordingly as required and (challenging a candidate’s bona fide status doesn’t apply here). It’s not (within the power of) the clerk or the county board to take a candidate off the ballot. I followed up with the county attorney and with the AG, and they agreed on that. The AG really didn’t offer an opinion because it wasn’t a case that they would weigh in on; it was more of a civil matter. … (The Attorney General’s Office) said that we could do a redraw if both candidates agreed.”
Faulkner said she had originally believed she wasn’t legally allowed to hold a redraw, but according to her correspondence with the Attorney General’s Office, she had apparently misinterpreted the statute. While the Board of Elections ultimately decided to offer a redraw option for the candidates, Faulkner said Darnell had indicated in previous conversations that he would not be interested in that possibility.
Bill Cowan, the Republican Party’s representative on the board, suggested that if Rogers agreed to be No. 2 on the ballot, that might put the matter to rest. Faulkner and Democratic Party board representative Melisa Stark were both unsure if the board had the authority to make that change, so Faulkner called Perlow after the board adjourned. With no one leaving the room, the board called the meeting back to order and Faulkner said she was advised that the board did not have the authority to decide a ballot order change, so a redraw was the only option available.
After the board settled on the language of the letter to send to the candidates, Faulkner said she would send the letter to Rogers and Darnell by overnight certified mail so they could receive it by Saturday, July 9. If both candidates do not agree to a redraw, the board will certify the ballot as it stands now. Faulkner said Kentucky’s new elections law requires the ballot for the general election to be certified and posted online by July 14, so the board will meet again at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, in the courthouse conference room to finalize the ballot.
“If they choose not to be here on July 13 at 9 a.m. for that redraw, the ballot position will stay as it is,” Faulkner said.
The board also decided to move the county’s voting machines from their current location. Kentucky’s new elections law requires voting equipment and ballot boxes to be under video surveillance 24 hours a day starting July 14, and for the video recordings to be saved for 60 days. Faulkner said that currently, there are security cameras on the outside of the building where the machines are stored, but no cameras are in the room where they are kept.
The board agreed to move the machines to another building inside a room that already has security cameras. Faulkner said that would be much more cost-effective than purchasing new cameras, especially since those cameras could not be easily moved if the board needs to move the voting machines again in the future.
County clerks and county boards of elections are required by law to keep storage location of voting machines secret.
