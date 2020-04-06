MURRAY – The United Way of Murray-Calloway County Board of Directors Wednesday approved the creation of a fund specifically designed to address needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Murray-Calloway County Executive Director Gerald Washington said Thursday that this fund will also be the first such effort under a new funding program for the United Way called a community fund that seeks to allow the community itself to be more involved in the effort to help local agencies address immediate needs locally in a more timely manner.
“Since January, the board has been discussing the community fund concept that would be a bit more open to addressing needs as they came up. This COVID-19 situation is the first time to put those in place,” Washington said. “So what you have is a situation of dealing specifically with an ‘issue of the day,’ then moving on to addressing other problems.
“We’ve been talking about (the COVID-19) fund since probably early March and United Ways around the country have been responding to this situation. We have 22 United Ways in Kentucky and 20 already have response funds going on now.”
Under the concept of a community fund program, dollars donated by the public go directly to agencies seeking to address needs. Washington gave examples like the Gentry House shelter being able to provide assistance with rent, Murray-Calloway County Need Line providing help in clearing qualification hurdles for someone in need of food, as well as local schools looking into needs, such as technology, for students while they are at home and not in classrooms.
“We’re doing this because it is not ‘business as usual’ right now. What we’re trying to do is encourage people who may still be working (and are still able to provide for themselves during tough economic times) a way to help everybody around them,” Washington said
Donations can be made online at www.mccunitedway.org and they can be made by eCheck, credit card or by mailing checks to UW Murray-Calloway County Community Fund, ℅ of BBT Now Trust, 1104 Chestnut St., Murray, KY 42071.
“We had actually looked to move to this model in the fall,” said Board President S.G. Carthell of how the new community model of addressing needs differs from the previous United Way model of allocating funds to various agencies. “This is a community engagement model, so what we’re doing now is identifying important things for our community, to look at major issues going on and to try to attack those issues through collaborative efforts while providing funding and support for groups across our community that are addressing those issues.
“Obviously, right now, COVID-19 is at the top of the list. There are a number of other funds functioning right now in the community and we’re going to try and reach out to those folks to work collaboratively so folks feel comfortably giving to the United Way and to those other groups because they will know we’re working in concert with each other.”
Carthell also said he believes people will support this fund locally, but he also said he expects, perhaps as long as a year, will be a tough path to travel.
“The world is shut down right now and that means you’re going to see high unemployment rates. There are people who, under normal circumstances, would be fine but that now may fall short on a few things. Plus, you also have to understand that the people who are helping in these circumstances, many of them are not independently wealthy, so they need our support too,” he said. “But Murray has always been up for this kind of challenge. It’s always been a welcoming and supportive community. We just have to communicate and work together, and of course follow the CDC guidelines, and we’ll come out on the other side.”
