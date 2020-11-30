MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner announced last week that the hospital will be building a simulation center to enhance medical education with the help of a nearly $1 million U.S. Department of Agriculture grant secured by Murray State University.
Penner discussed the news during last Wednesday’s meeting of the MCCH Board of Trustees
“We’re working on a new project with Murray State University,” he said. “This is really a coalition with Murray State, with Murray-Calloway County Hospital and our local AHEC (Purchase Area Health Education Center ) about creating a simulation center here in our facility. I think this is a great opportunity for us to do a couple of things.
“One is to train our nurses from Murray State; the majority of their clinicals are probably done here at MCCH and there may be others that train over here as well. We also have over 200 first responders, and that includes our nursing staff, our respiratory therapists, our EMTs and our paramedics. We decided this would be a nice thing to create dual sim labs to basically have some really, really high-tech equipment in there and allow our nurses to come in and kind of learn to work as teams on these simulation mannequins.
“They do everything – they talk, they vomit, they seize, they have (atrial fibrillation), they have heart attacks. It’s pretty amazing, and you can record the whole thing as you’re going through. It’s a good way to train your staff before you ever cut them loose on real patients upstairs.”
Penner said he had experience with simulation mannequins in his previous job and they are very useful in teaching medical skills. He said he was very grateful to Murray State for making this new project possible.
“The bottom line is that Murray State was able to secure a (Delta Health Care Services) grant from the USDA of $960,000 to help us fund this,” he said. “Most of that is going to go toward equipment, and I was able to also get a grant from the Kentucky Hospital Association for about $25,000; we’re probably going to get a little more out of that. It pales in comparison to the nearly $1 million, but all of it helps to get us started on this project.”
Penner said he hopes to have the simulation center up and running at the start of the hospital’s next fiscal year, which will start Oct. 1, 2021.
“We hope to have it up and running around late August or early September to November time frame or in that ball park, probably the first quarter of the new year,” he said.
Penner said MCCH had already been planning to start a simulation center, but it was unknown at first whether any grant funds could be secured.
“We had already shelled out a spot for this, so this is nothing (surprising) for us,” he said. “We just weren’t sure we were going to get any grant dollars and be able to move forward on it. I’m pretty proud of the efforts (toward getting the grant).”
MCCH Chief Nursing Officer Jeff Eye also commented to the board about the benefits the project would bring.
“It will be very useful for us from an education perspective,” Eye said. “We started to do more simulation here years ago. We started with the ACLS (advanced cardiac life support) and BLS (basic life support) mannequins where we do those classes now using the mannequin and simulation. We’ve seen a lot of improvement with staff retention and skill based around that particular piece of education, so I think it’s going to be really beneficial to be able to bring teams down and simulate things that are high-risk that we don’t see very often. A lot of hospitals are starting to move in that direction.
“We always enjoy having Murray State here and having them learn in our environment, so having them in the sim lab and being able to send our staff down there as well is going to be really important. I’m grateful that they got the grant because that’s a lot of money when we have a lot of other capital needs. We wouldn’t do that on our own at this point, but being able to get the grant money has made that possible.”
Penner specifically thanked Dr. Dina Byers, dean of the Murray State School of Nursing and Health Professions, and said he looked forward to meeting with university officials about the details in the next couple of weeks.
“It’s an absolutely extraordinary method by everyone involved,” he said. “Dr. Byers at the university did a great job putting this together, and at some point, I think on Dec 14, the grant team is going to be coming down with (Murray State President Bob Jackson), myself and others to meet here and talk about what we need to do and sign some of the paperwork that goes along with this nearly million-dollar grant.
“I’m really pleased and I’m happy to announce that project not only to you, the board of trustees, but to the community as well. It’s a really nice thing for us and really progressive for our facility to be involved with.”
In an email to the Ledger & Times, Byers said, “Murray State University (MSU) School of Nursing and Health Professions formed a consortium with Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH), and the Purchase Area Health Education Center (Purchase AHEC) to develop a simulation center and recruitment program to meet an identified, demonstrable need for more qualified registered nurses and other healthcare providers in MSU’s 18-county region.
“The USDA Delta Health Services Grant became available in July. We worked diligently to write the grant proposal and to develop the consortium with MCCH and Purchase Area Health Education Center. We submitted the grant application in August and learned a few weeks ago that we were awarded over $960,000 to develop the simulation center.
“The Delta Health Care Services Grant program provides financial assistance to address the continued unmet health needs in the Delta Region. Grants are awarded to promote cooperation among health care professionals, institutions of higher education, research institutions, and other entities in the Delta Region.
“This project is important because it will benefit the students, nurses and other health care providers in the community by providing them with interdisciplinary, educational experiences in a safe learning environment. Providing students with experiential learning such as simulation technology helps to adequately prepare them for workplace experiences. Continuing to invest in programs that will improve the quality of care and patient safety are important for nursing programs and other health care-related fields.
“Initially, the project will not only help to increase enrollment in MSU’s bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, but also allows the nursing faculty and AHEC staff to work together to provide school-age children with more information about careers and educational pathways in health care. We hope that offering this experience to school-age children will lead to an increase in students entering educational pathways that lead to careers in health care. The nursing staff at MCCH will also use the simulation center for continuing education and annual competency verifications.”
