Cancer center

Crews are wrapping up construction at Murray-Calloway County Hospital's new Regional Cancer Center. Here, Joe Ross with Pinnacle, Inc. drills holes before hanging the hospital logo outside of the new facility on Thursday.

 JESSICA JONES PAINE/For the Ledger

MURRAY – Following nearly two years of construction, the grand opening of the new Regional Cancer Center at Murray-Calloway County Hospital is set for Saturday, June 10. 

“We know our community needs enhanced cancer care now,” said CEO Jerry Penner in a press release about the event. “This day could not come any sooner. The opening of the MCCH new Regional Cancer Center will be a momentous occasion for our community as we work together to fight cancer. Patients across the region rely on MCCH for quality treatment across the healthcare continuum. Now, we will be able to provide even greater access to more individuals facing a cancer diagnosis right here in our region.”