MURRAY – Following nearly two years of construction, the grand opening of the new Regional Cancer Center at Murray-Calloway County Hospital is set for Saturday, June 10.
“We know our community needs enhanced cancer care now,” said CEO Jerry Penner in a press release about the event. “This day could not come any sooner. The opening of the MCCH new Regional Cancer Center will be a momentous occasion for our community as we work together to fight cancer. Patients across the region rely on MCCH for quality treatment across the healthcare continuum. Now, we will be able to provide even greater access to more individuals facing a cancer diagnosis right here in our region.”
The festivities next weekend will take place over two days. Friday night will be a private invitation-only event for donors; however, Saturday’s grand opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting is open to the public. Both events will take place under tents in the parking lot across the street from the RCC. Guided tours of the new facility will begin at 9 a.m., with the ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m.
A unique silent auction will be part of the event Friday night. The items featured in the auction are actually items that will be placed in the cancer center, such as artwork, and attendees will be able to bid for naming rights on those items. There are still several naming opportunities available for rooms.
Director of Planning and Marketing Melony Bray, noting that specific colors are associated with different types of cancer, said there will be a station set up with bowls of eight different colors of ribbons attendees can wear to either recognize their own cancer journey or honor a loved one lost to the disease.
Bray said that it is customary for a person to ring a bell when they complete their treatments. In honor of that tradition, bells will be given away as door prizes on Saturday, and the First United Methodist Handbell Choir will close the ceremony.
The official groundbreaking for the new center was held in late July 2021. For the most part, the project has proceeded according to schedule, barring an “unforeseen event” that caused delays last spring when crews discovered that, during one of the hospital’s many expansion projects over the last 50 years, the first story of an exterior wall was not properly supported when a second story was added to the building. No structural problem existed, provided the wall remained intact; however, the renovation called for removing a section of that wall. The steel beams required to reinforce the structure added approximately $150,000 to the project.
That is a drop in the bucket compared to the overall $15 million that has been invested in the 17,954 square-foot facility, which includes approximately $3 million for a new state-of-the-art linear accelerator, which Penner has dubbed the “crown jewel” of the new RCC.
The linear accelerator currently in use at MCCH was also a state-of-the-art unit when it was purchased in 2000. That machine only provides intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT); whereas the new equipment is capable of providing more advanced treatments, namely image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) and stereotactic radiation, in addition to IMRT. Soon, clinicians will be able to target tumors without damaging surrounding tissues.
Field service engineers from Varian, the company who manufactures the linear accelerator, have been busy calibrating the complicated piece of equipment, a process that takes six to eight weeks to complete.
The RCC will include radiation and medical oncology, infusion and chemotherapy services and, of course, the long-awaited, state-of-the-art linear accelerator. Currently, around 30 specialized clinicians are employed by the hospital to staff the facility. Over the next several years, MCCH plans to bring in additional employees.
After the grand opening, MCCH will begin moving services over to the new facility. Bray said they plan to begin seeing patients in the facility by the end of July; however, the complete transition of services will take place over the next two months as there are three departments to move into the new facility.
