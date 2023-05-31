MURRAY – The Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees accepted bids on three Poplar Street properties at its regular meeting last week. In total, the transactions will translate into an additional $455,000 for the hospital’s coffers. 

The board declared 1003, 1005 and 1007 Poplar Street, as surplus properties in December 2018. After years on the market, they finally sold for $115,000, $110,000 and $230,000, respectively. 