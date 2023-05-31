MURRAY – The Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees accepted bids on three Poplar Street properties at its regular meeting last week. In total, the transactions will translate into an additional $455,000 for the hospital’s coffers.
The board declared 1003, 1005 and 1007 Poplar Street, as surplus properties in December 2018. After years on the market, they finally sold for $115,000, $110,000 and $230,000, respectively.
In other business, CEO Jerry Penner advised that the Da Vinci surgical robot has arrived. After working with a preceptor in early May, Dr. Brian Swain is already performing surgeries using the equipment.
“Is the robot better? It gives us another option,” Penner said. “It does help our recruiting, obviously, for certain specialties, but it also helps from the standpoint of it gives patients an option. So, you give them two or three options – we can do a conventional procedure; we can do a (laparoscopic) procedure; we can do a robotic procedure.”
Penner announced that the IT steering committee tasked with selecting a new electronic medical record (EMR) system chose the CERNER system. The new EMR will provide a single platform that can be used for inpatient, outpatient and emergency department services. It will take 14-18 months to get the new system fully integrated.
Hospice Director Sherri Boyd provided an update on the hospice program. In fiscal year 2022, the hospice program had 151 admissions, served 165 patients and provided 5,383 days of care. The Anna Mae Owens Residential Hospice House saw 101 admissions, served 126 patients and provided 1,443 days of care.
Boyd also provided an update on hospice volunteers. Regulations require that 5% of patient contact time be provided by volunteers. There are currently 14 active hospice volunteers. During the COVID Public Health Emergency, that requirement was waved; however, since the declaration expired last month, that requirement has been reinstated. In April, 5.3% of patient contact time came from volunteers.
In the Financial Report, CFO John Bradford said revenues in April were under budget $570,000; however, net revenues of $13.9 million were over plan by $656,000, It included an accrual from the outpatient hospital rate improvement program (HRIP) of $970,000.
Operating expenses were over budget by $117,000. Bradford advised that figure includes $388,000 in taxes and fees related to the outpatient HRIP funds. Year-to-date, taxes and fees related to that program are estimated to be $1.6 million.
Contract labor declined to $365,000 in April. Bradford noted that is 30% below the monthly average of $523,000 observed from October through March. Overall, salaries and contract labor were $88,000 under budget; however, other salary-related expenses, at $1.7 million, exceeded plan by $372,000. Health insurance costs were a significant contributor as they were $386,000 over budget.
At $472,000, operating income was over plan by $520,000, which reduced the YTD operating loss to $1.7 million. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in April was over plan $1.6 million, bringing the YTD figure to $5 million. MCCH ended April with 188 cash on hand.
The board approved initial appointments for Monika Banach, CRNA, and Kristian Elliot, APRN. The board also approved reappointments for Dr. Samantha Mullins, Dr. James Whiteley and two advanced practice nurses, Sarah Bell and Jennifer Hudgin.
The board adjourned while the Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees convened for its quarterly meeting. MCCH Senior Philanthropy Officer Lisa Shoemaker advised that a couple of naming opportunities for the new Regional Cancer Center have been taken and will be announced in the near future. She also provided updates on committee activities for the Enduring Hope campaign.
At the last Foundation board meeting, Shoemaker reported receiving a $10,000 grant from GH Technologies for equipment and said the idea was to purchase iPads that patients can use while receiving chemotherapy. Last week, Shoemaker advised the Foundation purchased seven iPads and accessories, such as lap desks, headphones, cases, screen protectors and charging stations.
After buying those items, approximately $2,000 remained. That money was used to purchase a television and a laptop which will be given away as prizes for the Foundation’s annual golf tournament. This year the tournament will be held on Friday, Sept. 15, at Miller Memorial Golf Course.
Bradford gave the financial report. The Foundation’s total revenue for the quarter, which ended March 31, was just below $81,000; YTD revenue was around $117,000. Expenses, which includes payments made to the hospital for construction of the Hospice House, totaled $26,700 for the quarter and $57,000 year-to-date. Bradford advised that the balance owed on the Hospice House is $122,325.
The board then adjourned for an executive session to discuss real estate matters. Upon reconvening, it passed three resolutions accepting bids on the Poplar Street properties. The board went into a second executive session, this time, concerning personnel matters. After reconvening in regular session, the meeting was adjourned without taking any further action.
The next Foundation board meeting will be Aug. 23. The next MCCH board meeting will be at noon on Wednesday, June 28, in the hospital’s Garrison Board Room and via Zoom.
