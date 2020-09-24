MURRAY — The Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees met Wednesday and approved a Fiscal Year 2021 budget that is anticipating an increase in revenues.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital Chief Financial Officer John Bradford told the trustees that the budget is calling for gross revenues to increase by 9.6% to about $438 million. He said this is based on projections that inpatient volume revenues will increase by 2% and outpatient revenues are expected to increase by 6%.
However, he also cautioned that something could easily change this.
“If we have a surge in COVID-19 cases and our elective procedures have to be cut back again, we could see a dramatic impact,” Bradford said, referring to how the stoppage of elective procedures that began in March and continued into May had a massive effect on the hospital’s finances as it lost about $5.5 million, mainly because of numerous appointments having to be postponed or canceled. This resulted after Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all medical facilities to cease such procedures in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
“We also may have to pay back part of the stimulus funds (from the federal CARES Act that generated about $27 million in financial aid to MCCH) and have to reduce our cash projections. One of the largest unknowns along with that is that we haven’t seen a major change in our payor index recently. We’ve had a lot of businesses that were shut down, but they still kept people on the payrolls.
“If we were to have an increase of uninsured patients, or patients on Medicaid, that could have a pretty big impact on revenues, Just a 5% move of patients (who would be uninsured or on Medicaid) could cost us about $1.5 million in our revenues, so there are a lot of unknowns here.”
Along with the FY ’21 budget, the trustees also approved the 2021 capital budget that calls for $10 million in funds for various projects. This is an increase from 2020 that made $7 million available.Bradford said he does not believe that probably $5 million of that will be used when all is said and done.
August numbers were down after the hospital had managed to carve out strong financial efforts in June and July. Bradford said overall daily revenues were under budget by 6% in August, which was 3% less in July.
He said acute inpatient revenues, which he said have been strong throughout the year, continued that trend, exceeding budget projections by 8%, which was actually 10% greater than in July and 30% higher than in 2019. He said this was because of admissions through the MCCH emergency department, as well improved volumes in the number of newborns.
However, outpatient volumes did drop, 6% compared to July. All told, MCCH finished August with an $853,000-plus loss in income from operations. However, thanks to strong performance with investments and a boost in funds from the federal Department of Health and Human Services, part of the CARES package, the hospital managed to have a positive overall net income … $1,000.
In addition, the trustees heard from hospital Vice President of Long Term Care Vicki Bradley-Steege, who said that Spring Creek Healthcare is preparing to meet with families next week about the prospects of reopening visitation.
Bradley-Steege said a mandate was received Friday from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services concerning the reopening of nursing facilities to visitors, namely families. Then, she said, things became a little more complicated on Tuesday.
“We got new regulations from the OIG (Office of the Inspector General) tweaking those visitation procedures,” she said. “So we’re going to be holding a family council meeting on Tuesday (Sept. 29) to go over these guidelines with our families and we’re going to try to come up with something between the CMS guidelines and the OIG guidelines.”
Bradley-Steege said Spring Creek has had a total of five staff members test positive for the virus so far, as well as one patient. She said that one patient, though, has since tested negative twice and that a pod system Spring Creek devised in an effort to keep residents as separated as possible seems to be working so far.
