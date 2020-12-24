MURRAY — The Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees Wednesday afternoon voted unanimously to begin exploring the possibility of selling the Spring Creek Health Care and Skilled Nursing Center that Murray-Calloway County Hospital has owned for about the past 20 years.
This came following an executive session that was part of the board’s regular monthly meeting. Since the matter involved real estate, the executive session fell under Kentucky Revised Statute provisions necessary for the discussions to be conducted in a private setting.
Hospital CEO Jerry Penner said there have been several such sessions among board members in the past year about this issue. However, he also said discussions about this possibility were happening for the past few years.
“This certainly had nothing to do with the ongoing COVID situation,” Penner said of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “I’d say we’ve been talking about this as far back as three to as much as five years.”
Penner said talks about possibly selling Spring Creek began getting more serious in October 2019 as a new long-range strategic plan for MCCH was being designed. The reason for this issue arising in the first place was the financial effect running Spring Creek was having on the hospital’s finances, he said, and talks started moving in a direction of how much capital would be needed to improve the facility and put it in a better position to address health-care quality requirements.
“We went over some real key things (during the strategic plan discussions), like ‘what we needed to do for our future, what we were going to be in the future and what we can’t be for our future.’ Well, one of the things we can’t be for our future is broke,” Penner said of how it was determined that in order to handle all of the issues at Spring Creek, it would take about $8 million in capital. “So part of the strategic plan was to examine the potential of taking Spring Creek off our inventory so we could focus more on the hospital.”
Penner also said that another thing driving the board to look at making such a move was that MCCH had been receiving inquiries as to whether it might be able to sell Spring Creek. He said those suitors are still inquiring about the possibility of MCCH selling the facility on Murray’s south side.
“There are reasons for this,” Penner said. “Spring Creek did make us a little money in the last year, but it had lost money multiple years before that, and it needs $8 million in capital. What it does not turn over is funding, but two things that could cause that is, one, turning it over to an organization that’s a nationally-accredited organization or, two, turn it over to an organization that has other nursing homes where they can get some economies of scale in there and build some of those efficiencies that are needed.
“That’s better than we can do because it is a very difficult organization to continue to run and it is a drain on the hospital. Knowing that we’d have $8 million to put toward a capital project to make it better, it probably doesn’t make sense to hang on to it because we don’t have the unlimited capital and finances in a health care environment where we are right now.”
Penner said trends in health care are also a factor in the hospital looking at making such a move. He said that since becoming CEO about 10 years ago, he has noticed the census at Spring Creek steadily dropping.
“When I first got here, Spring Creek routinely had 180-or-so residents out there, but things have changed. Laws have changed, people are keeping their family members home with them more now, home health has been developed and is a very, very staunch portion of the health care landscape,” he said.
However, Penner said that just because Wednesday’s vote calls for pursuing a possible sale does not mean that MCCH is going to jump at the first available offer. He said the hospital is going to be very particular about who assumes leadership of Spring Creek.
“We want to make sure the suitors have the capability and wherewithal to take care of multiple nursing homes which gives them economies of scale. What I mean by that is they bring in their own pharmacies, own rehab and others,” Penner said, adding that while the new owner may bring new programs, what he is seeing is that the personnel already in place at such a facility usually are asked to remain. “You can’t just stop providing care and we want to make sure that, whomever the suitor happens to be, we don’t want people losing their jobs here in this community and normally, that does not happen in these situations.
“They try to retain as many (personnel) as they can because this is not one of those skill sets where you’re going to be able to bring a lot of transplants in here.”
