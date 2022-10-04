Bradford

Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner recognized CFO John Bradford for his five years of service to the organization.

 JESSICA JONES PAINE/Ledger & Times

MURRAY – Although it is not often reported, Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees meetings customarily begin with a “Moment of Reflection” led by MCCH Chaplain Kerry Lambert. Last week’s meeting took place on the day the hospital lifted its universal masking policy; as such, Lambert took the occasion as an opportunity to reflect on the power of eye contact.

“When you do interact with people with masks, you lose a lot of how you read their body language, but you become very aware that there is a whole lot more going on with their eyes,” Lambert said. “We not only smile with our face, but we do smile with our eyes; and how we look at people and hold that eye contact communicates a lot. … So, as we think about going back to the way things used to be, it is very powerful how intimate you become when you make eye contact with someone over an extended period. So, I trust that we’re mindful of that old proverb – the eye is indeed a window to the soul.”