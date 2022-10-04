MURRAY – Although it is not often reported, Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees meetings customarily begin with a “Moment of Reflection” led by MCCH Chaplain Kerry Lambert. Last week’s meeting took place on the day the hospital lifted its universal masking policy; as such, Lambert took the occasion as an opportunity to reflect on the power of eye contact.
“When you do interact with people with masks, you lose a lot of how you read their body language, but you become very aware that there is a whole lot more going on with their eyes,” Lambert said. “We not only smile with our face, but we do smile with our eyes; and how we look at people and hold that eye contact communicates a lot. … So, as we think about going back to the way things used to be, it is very powerful how intimate you become when you make eye contact with someone over an extended period. So, I trust that we’re mindful of that old proverb – the eye is indeed a window to the soul.”
CEO Jerry Penner also discussed the masking policy change and noted that, while the public sector has been relieved of mask-wearing requirements, hospitals “were the last ones to fall.”
“We’ve been following the CDC guidelines pretty tightly; as we should, given the environment and the fact that we’re an aggregate spot for patients to come here having COVID,” Penner said. “I’ve seen more smiles today – mainly because the mask is not blocking it. I think folks were relatively happy. … I think there’s a sigh of relief out there. We’re kind of, sort of getting back to business as normal with a very cautious, optimistic view.”
The board heard an update from Chief of Staff Dr. Nicholas O’Dell on the hospitalist program. Looking at the first two months of data, improvements were seen across all three metrics tracked, including a 54% reduction in readmissions over the month last year. “Last year we had 30% more readmissions than we were expected to have. Then this year, we only had 60% of the readmissions we were expected to have.”
O’Dell praised the hospital’s care coordinators and credited the transitional care program for playing a role in reducing readmission rates. Care coordinators are responsible for making sure a patient’s medication reconciliation is correct on the front end of a patient’s hospital stay, and they make sure follow-ups and referrals are scheduled prior to the patient being discharged. Following discharge, care coordinators call the patient to ensure they received their medications and troubleshoot any problems the patient may have run into. O’Dell reported that, in the 90 days preceding the September Quality Committee meeting, the two care coordinators made a total of 837 calls to patients.
“That’s in addition to all of their other assorted duties as assigned,” O’Dell said. “So, we keep them quite busy, and they do a great job.”
Unsatisfactory employee satisfaction survey results from 2021 were the impetus for a number of process improvement projects, and MCCH Director of Quality/Risk/Case Management Beth Killion who updated the board on those projects, including how directors worked with staff to identify issues and steps taken to correct them. She noted improvements on this year’s employee satisfaction survey.
In his Leadership Report, Penner reported that, nationally, over 50% of hospitals are projecting closing out 2022 with negative margins and said that MCCH is tracking with that trend. He said that hospitals are “feeling that pinch” from increasing costs related to supplies and staffing in addition to poor investment performance.
He also advised on his talks with Sen. Mitch McConnell’s office regarding Medicare dependency and low-volume hospital credit programs. Those programs were set to expire at the end of September but have been extended through Dec. 16. Penner said that, instead of extending the programs for five years at a time, he would like to see congress make them permanent.
Referencing the board’s strategic planning meeting held at the end of March, Penner discussed some of the operating strengths and weaknesses of the hospital. Focusing in on one of the identified weaknesses – MCCH’s lack of a surgical robotics system and its detrimental impact on recruiting efforts – he announced entering a contract to purchase a da Vinci surgical system. If things go according to plan, Penner hopes to have the newly-equipped operating room up and running by December.
Penner also mentioned reliance on agency staffing as a weakness. VP of Patient Care Services Jeff Eye highlighted upcoming collaborations with the Murray State University School of Nursing made possible through a workforce development grant. He advised that part of the grant will provide a stipend to MCCH nurses who serve as preceptors for nursing students.
In the Financial Report, CFO John Bradford advised inpatient revenue in August took a hit, coming in 11% under plan; however, outpatient revenue exceeded budget by 30%, resulting in gross revenues $6.4 million over budget.
The discrepancies in inpatient and outpatient revenues are intrinsically intertwined. Bradford reported it is becoming increasingly difficult for admitted patients to meet criteria for inpatient reimbursement rates, resulting in a surge in “observation status” patients. In addition to the increase in observation patients, Bradford attributed the increase in outpatient revenues to higher volumes in radiology, lab, physical therapy and cardiology.
Net revenues for August of $12.7 million were over budget by 5%, and total expenses of $13.2 million were 8.6% over budget, resulting in a net operating loss for the month; however, Bradford noted that year-to-date operating income still exceeds plan by $2.4 million. Bradford cited increased provider salaries, high reliance on agency staff and supply costs as contributing factors but also noted increased spending on utilities.
“’Other expenses,’ you can see, was over $138,000; $90,000 of that was over higher utility costs,” he said. “Our gas prices, for one, were 75% higher this year than they were last year per unit.”
EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) for the month was -$1.3 million on higher investment losses, but the year-to-date EBITDA of $13 million exceeds budget by $1.9 million with the provider relief funding exceeding the year-to-date investment losses. MCCH has 208 days cash on hand and a debt-service ratio of 4.05; both indicators are above bond covenant requirements.
The board also approved initial appointments for Callie Dowdy, MD, general surgery, and Michael Bahr, MD, general surgery, as well as reappointments for Dawn Deeter, MD; Nick Johnson, APRN; and Jennie Bourne, APRN.
The next board meeting will be Wednesday, Oct. 26 at noon in the hospital’s Garrison Board Room and via Zoom.
