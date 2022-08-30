MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner reported the hospital recently received the highest patient satisfaction and staff satisfaction scores it has ever received to the MCCH Board of Trustees at its regular meeting last week.
During the Leadership Report, Penner broke down the specifics of the most recent patient and staff satisfaction survey results. In July, the organization-wide patient satisfaction score was 94.9. Penner advised that is the highest score MCCH and its associated clinics has ever posted in its history. The previous high was 94.6 in 2019.
In 2021, the response rate on the staff satisfaction survey was 58%, and that was with leaving it open an extra week to break the 50% mark. This year, 78% of employees responded to the survey, and MCCH received some of the highest scores it ever has.
“We are up against the national average (at) 4.18; that’s 0.15 above the national average, comparing us against other hospitals out there,” Penner reported. “… We posted in the 70th percentile for our organization. Once again, the highest, by a lot – we went up by 21 points in one year and had 722 respondents, a 78% response rate; that was absolutely remarkable. When the rest of our industry – and this is what the Press Ganey folks told us as they (briefed) the executive team – has gone down, somehow, we’ve bucked that trend and went the opposite direction.
“I’m just telling you there was a lot of work that came into this. This was no accident to get us from where we were to where we are today. … Really solid scores across the board. I don’t know how we could lever up this. I hope we can. I know the directors are already talking about, ‘Hey, can we hit 75 next year?’ I don’t know. Can you? We’d be happy to do that. Really, really positive result here. Never had been done before for us. Just outstanding.”
The top 10 strengths identified were: my work responsibilities are clear; employees in my work unit help others to accomplish their work; the person I report to cares about quality improvement; the person I report to values great customer service; I like the work I do; the person I report to treats me with respect; I am satisfied with my job security; mu work unit works well together; my job makes good use of my skills and abilities; and this organization conducts business in an ethical manner.
There was only one concern identified – my pay is fair compared to other healthcare employers in this area.
“As many times I’ve been involved with Press Ganey staff satisfaction surveys, the number one thing is usually always pay and number two is communication or maybe they flip flop,” Penner remarked. “We had communication last time. It’s not on this one.”
In the Financial Report, CFO John Bradford advised both gross and net revenues in July exceeded budget by $1.3 million and $118,000, respectively. Expenses were over budget by $221,000. Bradford noted that year-to-date expenses are over budget by 6.5%, but that is less than the 90% increase the hospital’s gross and net revenues.
MCCH reported an operating loss in July of $95,000, which was under plan by $155,000; however, year-to-date, the hospital has recorded income of $3.8 million, which is $2.9 million over plan.
EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) in July was $3,375,000 as the hospital’s investment income totaled $2.7 million during the month. Year-to-date EBITDA of $14.3 million was positive to plan by $4.3 million. MCCH also recorded $267,000 in expenses related to our bond issue in July. The hospital had 219 days cash on hand at the end of July and recorded $15 million in new bonds issued in July.
“I would note that the days cash on hand total does not include the new funds that can only be added to cash, if you will, as we draw down on the funds over the next couple of years,” Bradford noted.
Chief Medical Officer and Chief of Staff Dr. Nicholas O’Dell gave the Medical Staff Report. He noted a couple of initial appointments – surgical nurse Makenna Riddick and clinical psychologist Abby Dowdy. Dowdy is MCCH’s first clinical psychologist.
The board approved both appointments as well as reappointments for Dr. Michael McGhee, Dr. Mackenzie Lowery, nurse anesthetist Brian Daniel and physician’s assistant Kristen Fridy.
Also at the meeting, the board heard from Randy Gott, senior vice president of Coker Group, who presented the results of the Community/Physician Needs Assessment his organization prepared for the hospital.
The board went into recess to hold the quarterly meeting of the Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital, during which Senior Philanthropy Officer Lisa Shoemaker updated the board about fundraising efforts and Dr. Ken Winters discussed Enduring Hope, the capital campaign benefitting the Regional Cancer Center.
In new business, the board approved revisions to the organization’s bylaws as they relate to committees. One change allowed a quorum to include members attending virtually. Another change added the Chief Medical Officer to the Executive Committee and the CEO as an ex-officio member. The most substantive change made the board chair and the CEO ex-officio members of all board committee meetings and gave them the ability to vote. William C. (Chip) Adams III, attorney for the hospital, advised the board prior to the vote on the revision.
“I’m going to go back in history on where part of this (language in the bylaws) came about. We have been going through a time period for the last 10 years where there’s not been administrative tumult or problems. There’s not been crises or controversies of any significant amount between the board and the administration. While this is no disrespect to Mr. Penner at all, if there ever was a CEO who deserved a vote at a board meeting or a board committee meeting…
“I don’t know, for the future of the organization, whether allowing the Chief Executive Officer the ability to vote (is a good move) because the person occupying his chair at some point in the future may not have the trust and confidence of the entire board here. I do think the chairperson as an ex-officio member of all committees should have the ability to vote; however, I don’t know that is the best move from a legal standpoint and looking at the future of the organization – with Mr. Owens and I being the only ones left that have fought the wars, so to speak.”
Following Adams’ remarks, the board unanimously approved the revision.
The next board meeting will be at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.