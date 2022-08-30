MCCH board welcomes Dr. Samantha Mullins

The Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees welcomed Dr. Samantha Mullins by inviting her and her family to last week's board meeting. CEO Jerry Penner, right, presented Mullins' mother Angie, center, with flowers and gave her father Joe Keith, left, and brother Jacob each a "coin of excellence."

 JESSICA JONES PAINE/Ledger & Times

MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner reported the hospital recently received the highest patient satisfaction and staff satisfaction scores it has ever received to the MCCH Board of Trustees at its regular meeting last week.

During the Leadership Report, Penner broke down the specifics of the most recent patient and staff satisfaction survey results. In July, the organization-wide patient satisfaction score was 94.9. Penner advised that is the highest score MCCH and its associated clinics has ever posted in its history. The previous high was 94.6 in 2019.