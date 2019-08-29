MURRAY — The head of Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s radiology department said Wednesday that the 3D mammography technology that was put in place about six months ago has already made a huge difference for patients .
Heidi Hordyk gave her report during the monthly meeting of the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees and said that radiologists at the hospital have told her that at least five patients probably have had to undergo far less aggressive treatment for breast cancer diagnoses, thanks to the 3D, as they would have faced with the old 2D mammography.
“That is right on pace for the six to 14 per year we were told to expect. That’s six to 14 community members who will be diagnosed earlier than before, which is significant,” Hordyk said. “And studies show that when you’re diagnosed earlier before it becomes invasive, the survival rate is nearly 100 percent. That was our goal and our purpose for bringing it to the community.”
The quest to bring 3D to MCCH began in late 2015 when the Murray-Calloway Endowment for Healthcare (since renamed the Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital) launched a fundraising committee called Because She Matters. This was because 3D will detect one to two breast cancers per 1,000 patients.
This also was coming at a time Hordyk said MCCH was getting left behind in this area, and she had numbers to prove that Wednesday.
“From 2017 through 2018, and actually into February of this year, we had seen a 4 percent decline in mammography volume, and a lot of that was due to other area facilities already having 3D,” she said. “And with it being a better technology, women are very educated about this and it was a very public thing, so they went to where they could get that technology.”
Since the 3D arrived at MCCH in February, Hordyk said the difference has been dramatic.
“In May through July, we have seen the volume finally get to where we were anticipating, which is about a 6 percent increase over the last year. Our schedules are now completely booked out,” she said, adding that this success has created a few problems. “To get to a decent comfort level (as far as technicians getting used to the new technology), we increased the length of our exams from 10 to 20 minutes. So when you double the time of the procedure, you’re going to get a backlog.
“Now, we’ve gone ahead and dropped that exam time to 15 minutes.”
Another major difference with the 3D, Hordyk said, is that images are being examined much quicker. She said that in 2017 with the 2D technology, the average time before a mammogram report was signed by a doctor was more than 43 hours. Since the 3D arrived, that amount of time has dropped to only about six hours.
That is limiting the amount of waiting for patients to learn their results.
“The great thing this does is also reduces what we call ‘false positives,’” said Dr. David Koelsch, a general surgeon with the hospital. The 2D technology tended to determine that some readings on mammograms were, in fact, cancer when that was not accurate.
“So you have a woman with really dense breasts and this allows for a situation where you can see things better, and whereas that woman may be called back for additional views, even a biopsy, and you can imagine the anxiety that generates.”
“With 2D, we had about a 10 percent callback rate and of those 10, about four actually would end up with something. This is going to cut that by 40 to 50 percent,” Hordyk said.
