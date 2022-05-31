MURRAY – The Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees and the Foundation at MCCH Board of Trustees heard updates on the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House during their respective meetings last week, including good news about the Foundation’s progress toward repaying the hospital for construction of the Hospice House.
During the Foundation’s meeting, MCCH Chief Financial Officer John Bradford advised that the remaining amount owed for the construction of the Hospice House is $199,212 and that the Foundation hopes to have that paid off in the “next year or so.” MCCH CEO Jerry Penner noted that he was “pleased to see that, for the first time since we opened the (Hospice House), we dropped under $200,000 for what’s left on the Foundation paying that one off. That is exciting.”
During the MCCH board meeting, Hospice Director Sherri Boyd provided a detailed update on the Hospice House that was presented to the Quality Committee meeting earlier in the month. Boyd reported that the Hospice House is doing well overall. From Jan. 1 to April 30, the hospice program has had 100 unique patients, including 52 admissions to the Hospice House. Also, during that time frame, 1399 home visits were conducted and 461 days of care were provided to patients at the Hospice House. The average census for the hospice program was 20.
Boyd said that the Hospice House is in need of more volunteers. Boyd said that many volunteers did not come back after COVID restrictions were lifted. There is a minimum 5% threshold for the percentage of volunteer hours to total patient care hours, and that is not currently being met. Volunteers are required to have a COVID vaccine. A community education day at the CFSB Center is being planned for July 14 for anyone who is interested in volunteering. Boyd said that the event will be advertised closer to time.
In his financial report for the MCCH Board, Bradford reported less-than-stellar results for April, following a strong performance in March. Investment losses for the month were substantial at $1.57 million, bringing YTD investment losses to $1.95 million. Gross revenues were $2.8 million over budget thanks to strong outpatient revenues and volumes, he noted inpatient revenues were lower per admission due to the reduction in COVID-19 admissions, saying MCCH only had three COVID inpatients in April. Coupled with expenses for the month of $12.7 million ($940,000 over budget), MCCH saw an operating loss of $357,000 for the month.
Bradford pointed out a few notable expenses that contributed to the excess in spending. “If you remember, we had the KRONOS outage earlier in the year,” he said. “We had to estimate payments during that period, three or four pay periods in December and January. We finally got those reconciled at the end of March and found that we had underpaid a total of about $245,000, and that was processed during April. Contract labor was over about $480,000 as we continue to see higher contract labor costs on our inpatient nursing units. Purchased services was over by $155,000. This was a combination of both timing on when some of the services were billed along with higher expenses related to our interventional cardiology program; year-to-date, though, purchased services are under budget by $291,000.”
In spite of April’s lackluster performance, year-to-date figures show MCCH’s operating income at $3.7 million, $2.8 million over budget. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) was negative $1.184 million, but was positive YTD, totaling $12.128 million, exceeding target by $4.9 million. Total cash and investments for April was $91 million, or 240 days cash on hand.
The MCCH board meeting went into recess to hold the Foundation’s quarterly meeting. The outstanding balance owed on the construction of the Hospice House was not the only item discussed during the meeting. Bradford also noted that “revenue was down for the quarter a little bit on lower investment income but is up year-to-date on an increase in the capital campaign funding and the $100,000 hospice gift we received in the first quarter of the year. The foundation recorded a net loss in the quarter, but that was due to the $117,543 that the Foundation paid to the hospital on behalf of the Hospice House towards the Hospice House construction fund, and that amount is included in the expenses that you see.”
Also in the financial report, Bradford noted:
* Revenue for the quarter was $60,635, bringing the YTD total for the six months to $412,874,
* Year-to-date net income was $243,000, which is $122,000 greater than last year,
* Total cash and investments for the quarter was $1,835,000, and
* The Capital Campaign Fund had a net balance of $1,086,361 at the end of April.
Senior Philanthropy Officer Lisa Shoemaker shared some statistics related to donation trends. From January to April, the average donation amount was higher this year compared to last, but the number of individual donations was lower. Nonetheless, the Foundation brought in more money compared to last year, in spite of receiving less donations overall. She also noted that revenues from events and donations are up 167% while fundraising expenses have decreased 593%.
Planning is underway for the Foundation’s golf tournament which will take place Friday, Sept. 16, at Miller Memorial Golf Course. Shoemaker advised that David Taylor is donating a 2022 Jeep Wrangler, valued at $50,000, as a hole-in-one prize.
The next Foundation board meeting will be held Wednesday, Aug. 24, during the regular August MCCH board meeting.
Following adjournment of the Foundation board meeting, the MCCH board reconvened and entered executive session to discuss a “legal matter” before adjourning. The next MCCH board meeting will be Wednesday, June 22, at noon in the Garrison Board Room and via Zoom.
