MURRAY – The Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees held its regular meeting on Wednesday. They heard several positive updates on the hospital’s performance in terms of quality measures and a number of MCCH’s nationally-ranked programs were highlighted.
Chief Nursing Officer Jeff Eye started the business of the meeting with an update on COVID-19. He said that, following the small increase that they saw in April and May, Calloway seems to have been on a downward trajectory for the last two weeks. The Incidence Rate Map from the Kentucky Department for Public Health still shows Calloway in orange (indicating substantial transmission) this week; however, on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Community Levels Map, Calloway was back down to the low level (green) last week. He said that it is hard to forecast because MCCH officials do not necessarily see the COVID numbers from the other hospitals in our Health Service Area, but he anticipates the map CDC releases tonight will show the county back in the medium level (yellow); however, he noted that this time it will be for hospitalizations, unlike the last time when we advanced to medium because of the high number of cases in the community.
About COVID hospitalizations at MCCH, Eye reported two COVID inpatients as of Wednesday, “That’s been, sort of, our normal this week. Very short lengths of stay – they’re in and out in just a few days. The total volume in the hospital has stayed low; that’s why that number for the hospitalizations is creeping up because of new patients being admitted.”
The spread of variants BA.4 and BA.5 was also noted. The variants currently account for about 30% of positive cases in the southeast region. “Portugal is probably the best corollary to look at,” Eye said. “They had an increase that was fairly similar to what they saw with Omicron, hospitalizations hit about the same number. If we would get a BA.4 or 5 wave, it’s at least reasonable that we’d expect to see the same thing that we saw with Omicron.”
Eye also gave an update on the hospital’s performance based on quality measures. A main topic was patient satisfaction. He noted that MCCH is not unique for the negative impact COVID had on patient satisfaction, but praised the emergency department and inpatient units for their strides in improving patient satisfaction this year.
“The emergency department has had a very strong year patient satisfaction wise (and are) currently sitting at about the 75th percentile nationally; so, we’re in the top 26% of ER’s in the country,” Eye said. “The other is the inpatient unit. The inpatient units are the ones across the country that have taken the biggest hit through COVID – part of it is visitor restrictions and others, I’m sure, staff burnout, not having the supplies that they need, sometimes short-staffing situations. The inpatient units have been taking on a lot of initiatives and they were able to score 90.1 in May, which is quite an improvement from where they had been throughout the COVID pandemic.”
“I’m going in a little deeper on the emergency services side, when they score 90+, they’ve got a very difficult set of clientele down there,” CEO Jerry Penner said in his Leadership Report. “It’s just not your same run of the mill clientele,they are a very demanding population, and you have mental health challenges as well and some drug-seeking behavior down there that make people not so happy with our emergency department; so, when they score that high and they rank that high, it’s really, really fantastic. … the emergency department again, a national rank of 74, is pretty good for the YTD, again that above 90 score last month puts them off the scale. I really want you to look at what’s happened in the YTD improvements. A two-point increase for ER is pretty solid.”
Penner highlighted some other areas where, based on national rankings, the hospital is performing extremely well. Endoscopic ambulatory surgery ranked in the 61st percentile nationally; Penner also noted that the department has been on a two-year trend of solid increases year-over-year.
He also noted significant increases seen year-to-date on the medical and surgical floors. “They’ve had a tough time during the COVID era. When you became not only nurse but also family member, that made it really difficult. … And the (surgical) floor has done extremely well.” Penner noted that both he and Eye have worked with the service excellence committee to give the nursing staff “all the support that we possibly can.”
Penner noted that he and COO John Wilson have been working with clinics to bring up their rankings, efforts that began several years ago when clinic averages were in the 90-91 range. “When you hover around the 94 range (YTD) as an average, that’s pretty good. That’s really, really competitive across the board.
Specifically, Penner highlighted Bariatric Solutions (88th percentile), Murray Cardiology Associates (66th percentile), Murray Medical Associates (64th percentile), Murray Orthopaedics (86th percentile) and Oncology and Hematology Murray (75th percentile). He noted that oncology is a relatively new program for the organization; nonetheless, “they’ve posted a pretty good two-year increase of about a point and a half,” Penner said. “We just see positive things on their horizon. I really want to pat them on the back.”
Penner also gave an update on several construction projects, starting with the expansion of the cardiology department. Originally, the project was supposed to be complete by the end of June; however, supply chain issues have held that up. The new projected completion date is the end of July. He noted the program is “growing by leaps and bounds. We’ve already started to bust out the seams, which is a good thing; that’s a good problem to have.”
He also advised that the building that was formerly used as the hospital’s education center which sits at the corner of Eighth and Elm Streets is scheduled for demolition. Penner anticipates that will take place in the next 30 days or so.
In the Financial Report, Chief Financial Officer John Bradford said that total revenues for May were above plan by about $3.3 million due to strong inpatient and physician services revenue. Outpatient revenues also exceeded budget by 12% related to high emergency room and surgical volumes, in addition to increases in radiology, cardiology and laboratory volumes compared to last year. Net revenues of $13 million exceeded budget about $1.1 million, or 9%, as a result of the increasing gross revenues.
Total expenses of $13.1 million were over budget by $1.1 million, or 9.5%; however, Bradford noted that those figures were in line with variance observed in net revenues. He also highlighted noteworthy expenses, “Salary expenses were 7% higher than expectations on the increase in the number of providers and the growth in provider volume. Contract labor continues to exceed budget, over about $557,000 during the month, or 227%, due to continued reliance on agency staffing to supplement our in-house nursing teams.”
Operating income was slightly under plan at $60,000, but YTD operating income totaled $3.8 million. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation) was $926,000 for the month; YTD was $13 million, $4.85 million over plan. At the end of May, the hospital’s total cash investments were $89.2 million, or 232-days cash on hand. The cash-to-debt ratio was 2.59:1, which Bradford noted was “much higher than other similarly rated hospitals – it’s 1.1 for other hospitals, in our rating category – and all bond covenant ratios were well above required levels.”
In the Medical Staff Report, initial appointments were approved for five new providers – Samantha Mullins, M.D.; Jessica Pandolfi, DNP; Jennifer Hudgin, APRN; Sarah Bell, APRN; and Amanda Riggins, APRN – along with reappointments for 11 providers.
The next MCCH Board of Trustees meeting will be Wednesday, July 27, at noon in the Garrison Board Room and via Zoom.
