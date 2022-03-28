MURRAY – Although the Murray-Calloway County Hospital Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday largely focused on the cancer center, other topics were also discussed including the upcoming strategic planning meeting and residual impacts of the recent COVID surge, as well as recognition of two outgoing board members, Dr. David Koelsch and John Dale.
Keeping with tradition, Board Chair Steve Owens presented departing board members John Dale and Dr. David Koelsch with a picture of the hospital. MCCH CEO Jerry Penner also presented Dale and Koelsch with a token of appreciation for their service.
“Dave (Koelsch) could have left a year ago,” Penner said. “He had already signed a contract to go and work somewhere else, but his loyalty was such that he wanted to stay here and make sure that we were taken care of. So, thank you very much.
“John Dale, you’ve been a great guiding light for us, not only this at hospital but also to the community. I will certainly tell you that we thank you a lot. Godspeed and God bless, although I know you’ve already got God on your side.”
Regarding the business of the meeting, Penner advised the board that, following the adoption of the new strategic plan next month, his “balanced scorecard” report will reflect new metrics associated with MCCH’s new organizational goals. For his last report based on the old strategic plan, he advised that many of the February metrics did buck positive trends observed over the previous months. One exception was patient satisfaction, which did increase last month. Metrics that were down compared to January figures included emergency department and inpatient satisfaction. Penner noted that action plans have already been put in place to bring those metrics back up.
COVID wreaked havoc on many metrics tracked by the hospital, including patients’ length of stay (LOS), but they are beginning to see improvements as case numbers continue to decline. Penner noted that LOS had dropped from 6.0 in January to 5.5 in February. “It kind of makes me laugh,” Penner said. “If this was three years ago and I started talking about us having 6 on length of stay, I’d begin to wonder what was going on, but the COVID era has really changed our environment. What we saw in January and February were extreme with the number of COVID patients. When you have patients that have 30, 40 and up to 50 days in the hospital, that’s going to drive your length of stay (up) because that’s just not what acute care hospitals are meant to do.”
In a brief COVID report, Penner advised that things are getting better. “Calloway is sitting around just a little over 3 as far as the incidence rate. This is the lowest we’ve been in a long, long time,” Penner said. “It’s also reflected on what we see here in the hospital. It’s taken a lot of pressure off. I think we’re all hopeful that maybe this is the end of this very difficult portion of the pandemic.
“I know there’s another variant out there on the horizon, kicking around Europe (and other places) right now, and it could come back and haunt us at some point in time. But right now, just bask in the glow. I hope the staff gets the chance to get a little breather, and a chance to reset. That’s what we’re talking about right now, resetting the whole organization and getting us back on the right path.”
Penner also noted that capital expenditures were up and said, “We’re starting to spend some millions out there now. It will continue to pick up speed, and we will get to that $9M, and probably eclipse that by nearly double, by the time the end of the year rolls around.”
In the financial report, Chief Financial Officer John Bradford highlighted a mixed bag of gains and losses. Unusually high inpatient volumes in February resulted in a “small” operating loss due to high COVID-related expenses. Those high admission volumes resulted in inpatient revenues 16.5% over plan; however, Bradford noted that salary expenses were nearly $1M over budget, which included $400,000 related to COVID expenses. “Contract labor continues to be greater than expectations, as we continue to see a high number of agency personnel to supplement our employee nurses,” Bradford explained.
In the rest of the financial report, Bradford said:
· (We) had strong OB volumes during the month, and a solid uptick in admissions through the ER.
· Outpatient revenues also positive for the month – 9.5% over plan on increased volumes in radiology, radiation therapy, OR and the high number of observation patients.
· Employed physician revenues are also up as physician volumes grew 16% year over year compared to last February; that translated into $12.3M in net revenue, exceeding plan by $1.6M.
· Expenses for the month at $12.6M were over budget by $1.4M.
· Year-to-date we’re still showing a positive operating income of $2.2M, which is $1.4M ahead of budget and $1.3M greater than prior year.
· February brought strong cash investment totals which equaled 256 days cash on hand.
· MCCH recorded $570,000 in provider relief funds in February, bringing the YTD recognition to $4.9M.
· As Jerry (Penner) mentioned, we had $921,000 in capital expenditures, bringing the YTD total to $3.2M.
In other business, Koelsch also reported that the board officer nominating committee approved the reappointment of current officers for the next term – Steve Owens for board chair; Bob Rogers for treasurer, Dr. Marti Erwin for vice chair and Dr. Ken Winters for secretary.
