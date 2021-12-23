MURRAY – The Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Board of Trustees was updated Wednesday on the status of a ransomware attack that has left the hospital without access to its payroll information.
MCCH CEO Jerry Penner said employees will be paid on schedule today, but the paychecks will be based on a pay period in November because the hospital cannot currently access its hourly pay records. Penner said the hospital learned on Dec. 13 about a ransomware attack on Ultimate Kronos Group, a human resources management company with which MCCH contracts. According to a report Penner cited from Becker’s Hospital Review, the ransomware attack reportedly affected Kronos’ Private Cloud software platform that many hospitals, health care providers and other companies across the country use for scheduling, timekeeping, payroll and human resources. The attack occurred on Dec. 11, and the company said in a Dec. 13 blog post that it is working to fix the problem. However, Kronos said it could take several weeks to restore services.
“This ties into our payroll and finances with our human resources accounting for people signing off on overtime and their regular time, and Kronos unfortunately had a ransomware attack,” Penner said. “So it brought us all to our knees on this particular aspect because last time I checked, I’ve got about 1,000 employees we’ve got to pay (Thursday). So we had about 10 days to figure this out, how we pay everybody. The problem is, all our data is in the cloud and you’ve got to figure out a way to bring that information down, but you can’t at this point because it’s all been frozen.”
Penner said there are probably 600-700 other hospitals facing the same problem. He said the fact that it affects the last paycheck of the year makes the situation even more difficult because the hospital has to figure out how to incorporate that pay period into its 2021 W-2s without even knowing how long it will be before the problem can be fixed. W-2 forms must be ready by Jan. 31, he said.
“The bottom line is … we’re going to roll back to the last pay period that we had before Thanksgiving, which was the seventh of November through the 24th,” Penner said. “That’s probably the easiest one for us to go back to because we didn’t have a lot of special things going on. There are a lot of things we could have done, like averaging multiple pay periods and trying to figure that out, but that’s the best one we could come up with.
“The problem with that is, there are some people that weren’t even working for us on the 20th of November. So the new employees want to get checks, and there are other things we may have to work out because somebody may have been off for an extended period during that time. We have to have a way for PRNs (on-call nurses) who worked during that time frame (to be paid appropriately). There could have been bonuses that might have been paid out during that time frame, which will create overpayments. So there’s going to be some reconciliations that will be going on somewhere down the line when this all comes to fruition.”
Penner said he assured staff in a Zoom conference that everybody will get paid before Christmas. He said Chief Financial Officer John Bradford has set up a system to make loans available in case any employee paychecks come up short. He said checks and direct deposits will be going out, and hopefully very few employees will feel the impact of the ransomware attack.
Penner said that while MCCH waits to see when Kronos can remedy the issue, the hospital will have a server on site that will be able to pull data from time clocks, saving directors from having to do manual time sheets.
