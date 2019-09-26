MURRAY — The start of a new cardiac program in November is one of the reasons Murray-Calloway County Hospital is thinking its revenue numbers are going to go up for fiscal year 2020.
In Wednesday’s meeting of the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees, Chief Financial Officer John Bradford cited the start of a new heart stent program that is expected to start taking patients in November as being a big reason MCCH’s revenue is forecast to increase by 18.2 percent. The new stent program alone is expected to increase medical admissions by about 222.
However, Bradford was advising caution.
“Recent information indicates that we could be delayed in getting the stent program running by November. If so, that would definitely impact some of our volumes,” he told the trustees. “Now, once we get two full-time cardiologists in here, we should capture at least 80 percent of those patients, but any delay will surely affect that increase that we’re predicting.”
Bradford said the actual number of additional admissions is 259, and he said the other 37 is expected to come from a stabilization in the number of births at the hospital. MCCH has seen a significant drop during the 2019 fiscal year, but the trend appears to be turning the other direction.
In fact, August numbers show that a recent trend has continued in which the budgeted number, while still not being met, is getting closer to the target. In July, the hospital missed its budgeted number by 10, which seemed to show that it was finally starting to turn the tide after a tumultuous middle of 2018 when the Murray Woman’s Clinic closed following the retirements of longtime physicians Dr. Thomas Green and Dr. Gene Cook.
August numbers show that the deficit has closed even more, with the hospital missing the budgeted number by just three births, the smallest that number has been in more than a year.
Another factor Bradford said is leading his team and him to believe increases are on the horizon is the presence of several new physicians at the hospital and affiliated offices. He said this is the biggest reason surgical volumes are forecast to rise by 1 percent and laboratory/radiology volumes should go up 5-6 percent.
The proposed operating budget was approved unanimously, as was the proposed 2020 capital budget. That currently includes $8.7 million in items various hospital interests have asked to be included, with computer IT, radiology and the hospital’s physical plant being the three areas with the most items listed.
