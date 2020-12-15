MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital will host its annual City/County Meeting at noon Thursday.
Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the meeting will be available for viewing by virtual communications only. Usually, this meeting is presented at Murray State University.
This activity is designated as a year-end review for members of the Calloway County Fiscal Court and Murray City Council of activities that have happened at the hospital. Particular emphasis traditionally is given to financial matters, as well as programs that have started in the past year at MCCH and future endeavors.
Hospital CEO Jerry Penner, Director of Planning & Marketing Melony Bray and Chief Financial Officer John Bradford are expected to speak, along with other officials. While the main audience does consist of the county and officials, this meeting is also open to the public.
Thursday’s meeting is available through a Zoom link. To access that link, phone the MCCH administrative office at 270-762-1102.
