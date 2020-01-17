MURRAY — With two terms expiring for members of the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees, a nominating committee from within that body met Thursday afternoon to examine candidates.
At the conclusion of that meeting, two names were moved forward. One is for someone who would be a new face to the board, while the other will now seek reappointment from either City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers or Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes.
The new face is Dan Renick, who runs a pharmacy business. The one seeking a new term is Trustee Ken Winters, a former state senator, as well as former president of Campbellsville University. Both of their names are moving forward to the respective local governments.
Winters was an appointee of the county four years ago. Once the local chief executives make their appointments, it will be up to the Murray City Council and the Calloway County Fiscal Court to give final approval. The city will have the first chance in next Thursday’s meeting.
Longtime Trustee Tony Page is choosing not to seek a new appointment.
