MURRAY – While the recruiter for the Blood Donor Center at Murray-Calloway County Hospital says the center has done better than might have been expected during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has still been tough to keep up supply when traditional blood drives have not been possible. With the holiday season in full swing, the center is in even greater need of donations.
Janet Valadez, blood donor recruiter at MCCH, said that since donations typically decline around this time of year, the center could use the extra support from citizens making appointments to give blood. According to the hospitals’s website, MCCH has one of only two hospital-based blood banks in Kentucky, which means that any blood donated there stays in the community.
“Donations do go down during the holiday season for various reasons,” Valadez said. “This is the time that people tend to get sick, or they’re busier. There are all kinds of different reasons.”
Valadez said that just as it has with many other organizations, the coronavirus has had a negative effect on the donor center’s mission because it has typically relied on public blood drives at churches and also drives partnering with some of Murray’s largest employers. She said donations are down and transfusions are up, and what the donor center doesn’t get in donations, MCCH must get from outside sources. She said that some months in 2020 saw half of the donors compared to the same months in 2019.
“It has hit us hard as far as COVID goes because we aren’t able to go out and do our blood drives to be able to get our numbers up,” she said. “So we’ve been doing them in the office, calling people in, and they’ve been very responsive, as far as people saying, ‘Yes, I’ll come in and donate.’ But it’s just a matter of getting out there and calling every person.
“I call my church donor groups where we typically go to do blood drives and get them to come in. I also call Kenlake Foods and the City of Murray and try to get those (employees) to come in and donate blood here instead of us going there.”
Valadez said that like Kenlake Foods, Briggs & Stratton was another large employee she heavily relied on, so it took a toll on blood donations when the Murray plant closed.
“That hit us pretty hard too because we went there every 10 weeks and they have a good blood-donating group there,” she said. “They were very good about doing that.”
Valadez said that although it is more challenging to collect donations from individual Briggs employees who regularly contributed when they are no longer working at the same place, she does have their contact information and some of them have come in to donate.
“I do still call the Briggs people and they do come in, but making the phone calls and waiting for them to call back and scheduling them an appointment is very time-consuming,” she said.
As hard as 2020 has been with the inability to hold traditional blood drives, Valadez said she has been pleasantly surprised at the number of people who have reached out to her who had not donated before or had not donated in a very long time.
“Even with all of this, I am getting a lot of new donors,” she said. “When COVID first came out, I had a lot of people who hadn’t donated in years who came out and donated, so that was really nice.”
Valadez said that while she wasn’t actively trying to seek these people, she thinks enough of them heard how much blood was needed, especially during a pandemic.
“One thing we really still need is blood,” she said. “We still have our cancer patients, we still have babies being born and moms needing it. Even with COVID going on, life goes on.”
People may donate by calling 270-762-1119 to set up an appointment to donate. Valadez said she is available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. She asked that interested parties leave a message if she is unavailable and she will get back in touch.
According to the Blood Donor Center page on MCCH’s website, on any given day, an average of 38,000 units of red blood cells are needed for hospital patients in the United States. One in 10 people entering a hospital needs blood. Approximately 38 percent of the population is eligible to donate blood, but of those who are eligible, only a small fraction have actually given blood. Blood is often needed for traumas, surgeries, joint replacements, organ transplants, premature babies, leukemia, cancer treatments and automobile accidents, among other things.
