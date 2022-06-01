MURRAY – Hospitalists are physicians and advanced practice providers who specialize in acute care and practice exclusively in hospitals. Primary care providers, on the other hand, practice predominately in private offices, focusing on day-to-day healthcare needs, such as a minor illnesses and maintenance of chronic health conditions. A primary care provider, for example, can help you manage diabetes, but if you are admitted to the hospital in a diabetic coma, a hospitalist might be a more appropriate provider.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital has developed its own hospitalist program in conjunction with Village Medical (formerly Primary Care). As of May 9, patients admitted to MCCH will be treated by hospitalists, not primary care providers. Historically, when Village Medical patients were admitted to MCCH, they were seen by Village Medical doctors, likewise with Murray Medical Associates patients; and patients who saw providers in town without privileges at the hospital or were from out of considered “unassigned” and were divided amongst available providers.
“Under the new model, all of the patients feed into this one sort of unified, joint, combined program and are dispersed into three separate teams,” MCCH Chief of Medical Staff Dr. Nicholas O’Dell explained in his presentation to the Quality Committee held earlier in the month. “No longer do you have (nurses saying), ‘This is an MMA patient in the hospital, so I need to call this doctor; or this is a Village patient, and I need to call that doctor.’ It’s just, ‘This is the patient in the hospital; they belong to this team; and this is the physician or the provider that is responsible for their care.’”
In March of 2021, MCCH entered discussions with Village Medical and began sifting through the minutiae of how the program would work. O’Dell said Village has been a “good partner for us to work with along the way. I will thank Village for their help and collegiality and participation in the development process here. … It’s not an MMA thing; it’s not a Village thing; it’s just a Murray/Calloway (County) thing.”
At the board of trustees meeting last week, COO John Wilson stood in for O’Dell and presented the program update to the board. About the process of working with Village, Wilson said, “We agreed, both us and Village, that this was in the best interest of the community to have an appropriately resourced program that would ultimately provide better care to all the patients in the community. We were fortunate enough to work through an agreement with Village where they were on board with this. They saw the promise in this. … It truly is a 100% combined program, which we are very excited about.”
Each of the three hospitalist teams have one physician who is supported by advanced practice providers. During the day, physicians are scheduled in four-hour blocks for admissions and ER consults. Patients admitted during one of those blocks will be admitted to that physician’s team. At night, advanced practice providers take care of patients and a backup physician is on call, if needed for consultation. Patients admitted at night will be assigned to the team with the least patients.
O’Dell said that, with the new system, patients who are admitted at night will be able to receive care from a provider right away. Under the old system, he said, “If you were admitted at 11 or even 10 p.m., historically, you probably weren’t getting seen until the next day. Now, not only are you being seen by the emergency room physician, you’re being seen by our providers and care is being set in place – the medicines or what not. (Now) at 7 or 8 a.m., you’ve moved the needle in that patient’s care and you haven’t wasted eight hours of hospitalization.”
The program is just getting underway, but there are already plans to bolster it. Future plans include expanding the hospital care coordinator program, improving clinical documentation, antibiotic stewardship rounds and bringing in a clinical pharmacist to review medication lists for patients who are on multiple medications.
“We end up seeing a fair number of people who get admitted and when it kind of gets down to the brass tacks, it was probably a medication thing,” O’Dell said. “It could have been that they developed complications from a medicine or a side effect that just sort of spun out of control. Sometimes the answer isn’t another pill, it’s fewer pills. Eventually looking at clinical pharmacists to help with that process.”
“Ultimately, all of the patients are on the same playing field right now,” Wilson said. “As we get data coming in over the next two or three months, we’re going to get a clear indication of where we have opportunities for improvement and it will be normalized, which it hasn’t been before. (We are) very excited about not only getting the program off of the ground, but also what’s to come now that we’re all combined and unified and making sure that we are taking care of our patients and providing quality care.”
