MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital announced Tuesday in a Facebook post that it had “exceeded operational capacity for acute care services.
“We are utilizing non-traditional care spaces and will continue to cancel outpatient services to utilize space, supplies and staff in order to care for those who are acutely ill,” the post said.
MCCH Vice President of Patient Care Services Jeff Eye explained the circumstances leading up to Tuesday’s announcement.
“The emergency department had a very busy morning. … At one point in time, there were (approximately) 35-40 people in the waiting room, waiting to be seen,” he said. “… They were already holding seven admissions that we couldn’t place, and we knew we were not going to have enough discharges to get those patients (admitted).”
Hospital officials met early Tuesday afternoon and, according to Eye, decided to “escalate to the next level of our emergency operations plan, which includes canceling elective surgical procedures, closing the endoscopy lab and several other outpatient procedural areas so that we could bring that staff over.”
Eye clarified how canceling outpatient procedures increases hospital capacity.
“We’ve taken patients from the inpatient unit that we thought were (within) 24-48 hours (of being) discharged and moved them down to (the outpatient surgery area) in order to free up in-patient beds and to (be able to admit patients from the ER),” he said.
Eye continued, “We are currently not ready to resume normal operations. We canceled procedures through Friday. We will reassess Friday afternoon, and then we’ll reassess several times across the weekend to determine if Monday we can open things back up or if we are going to need to continue to use those spaces and staff to provide in-patient care.”
“We are not to the crisis point yet, but we’re not far away,” Eye cautioned. “Situations can change fairly quickly, but it’s OK for now.”
Eye noted that MCCH is “seeing high numbers of people who are coming (to the ER) purely for a COVID test.” He urged people to only go to the ER if there is an emergency. For those who need to be seen by a medical provider, but have no emergency, Eye advised Murray Medical Associates is open for walk-ins and that they have canceled many scheduled well-visits in order to create more walk-in capacity.
As of Wednesday morning, MCCH had 33 COVID-19 patients; seven were in the ICU and five were on ventilators.
Other hospitals in the region are feeling strained as well. Officials from Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah and Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee all confirmed steadily increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations in their institutions.
Nanette Bentley, public relations director for Bon Secours Mercy Health, advised that organization-wide, COVID-19 hospitalizations are substantial.
“We are evaluating and prioritizing essential procedures and allocating resources and staff as needed to ensure our patients and communities receive the compassionate care they need,” she said. “We will communicate directly with impacted patients regarding any changes to the date for any procedures.”
Laura Grumley, marketing and PR director for Baptist Health Paducah, said the hospital had 36 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, with 12 in critical care and four on ventilators. Of the 36 patients, 26 were unvaccinated; notably, only two of the 10 vaccinated patients had received boosters.
“Our leaders are meeting daily to monitor staffing and space capabilities to ensure we can provide the quality care for which Baptist Health Paducah is known,” Grumley said.
Tory Daughrity, Henry County Medical Center’s director of marketing and PR, affirmed that the hospital has seen steadily increasing patient loads throughout the week. As of Wednesday, the hospital was treating 16 COVID-19 patients, three of whom were on ventilators.
Daughrity said hospital officials met Wednesday morning to discuss moving into “Disaster Level 2,” which would include canceling elective surgeries. However, the hospital had not released a statement regarding the outcome of that meeting by press time.
Mayfield’s Jackson Purchase Medical Center and Marshall County Hospital did not provide requested information before deadline on Wednesday.
