MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital had a major turnaround with its finances in the month of June, according to numbers unveiled in this week’s meeting of the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees.
In Wednesday’s meeting, hospital Chief Financial Officer John Bradford unveiled a report that showed the hospital had gone from a deficit of more than $2.3 million for the year to just a little more than $600,000, thanks to a June period where a lot of things went right. It all resulted in MCCH finishing $1.6 million above budget.
“We had a very good month,” Bradford told the trustees. “The three main reasons for this was, first, higher-than-normal net patient revenue, where we finished at 35 percent. We also had pretty good expenses control and we had a solid rebound with our investment return for the month.”
The investment return became a talking point for hospital CEO Jerry Penner. The June surplus of $838,000 came on the heels of a May in which MCCH lost $551,000 in that category, a number that Penner said resulted in him having several conversations in the past month with people in the community.
“Some people get locked in on a single number,” Penner said. “They hear you lose $551,000 and they’re thinking, ‘Oh my gosh! What’s going on with your investments?’ The thing is it’s a crap shoot. You have no control over what’s going on out there.”
Penner continued, giving a rundown of how the hospital’s investment situation has gone so far in fiscal year 2019.
“You look at that first quarter and we kind of got our head handed to us and we were behind for a long time,” he said. “Then, as February rolled around, we were $474,000 positive and that began to change things a little bit. Then, you look at the April, May and June numbers. We were $463,000 to the positive against a $95,000 budget in April; we budget $95,000 each month. So that wasn’t bad. Then we go $551,000 to the negative in May and now we go $838,000 to the positive in June.
“It’s just really hard to figure out.”
City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers, whose position gives him an automatic seat on the board, echoed Penner’s observation about having conversations in the past month with people worried about MCCH’s investments.
“I’ve had a few comments made where people would ask me, ‘Where are y’all investing?’” Rogers said. “Hopefully, they’ll see that $838,000.”
Penner also said a look at the Dow Jones, which is sitting at the 27,000 mark currently, should be a strong indicator that MCCH will fare very well again in the month of July. He also wanted people to understand one more thing.
“We’re now sitting at $962,000 for the year and that’s $110,000 over budget,” he said. “We are $110,000 better than we were a year ago, in other words.”
