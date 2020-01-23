MURRAY — As far as meetings of the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees go, Wednesday’s gathering might have been one of the most positive in a while on the financial side.
After managing its first positive month of the first quarter in the 2020 fiscal year in November, hospital Chief Financial Officer John Bradford was able to report Wednesday that the numbers for December were even stronger. This came on the same day the trustees learned that its annual audit report had resulted in a clean bill of health.
First, on the December financials, MCCH had one of its strongest months in a while, ending with a net income of a little more than $1 million, when it budgeted to end at $29,000. The result was a more than $1 million variance, thanks to finishing $852,000 to the positive in income from operations. Helping bolster this was a strong investment month, where MCCH finished with a gain of $349,000.
“While our gross revenues were actually 1 percent less than planned, we were still 13 percent over November, but our net revenues ended at $156,000 over budget,” Bradford said, adding that one more area shined, expenses. “Pretty much, all expense categories were positive (which actually means the hospital was paying less than expected).”
Bradford also reported that it appears January financial indicators are looking positive as the end of the month looms, meaning the positive trend has a good chance of continuing.
Last year, MCCH lost about $2 million due to a variety of issues, namely with inpatient volumes, which ended a streak of the hospital recording five consecutive positive financial fiscal years. However, one area in which MCCH has had little to no trouble – even when it has had tough years, like 2012 when its days cash on hand fell as low as the upper 60s – is its audit. That was again the case in fiscal year 2019.
Greg Eli and Brian Tate of the Nashville, Tennessee-based firm LBMC presented the report and once again declared that MCCH has its financial books in order.
“I want to commend (CEO Jerry Penner), John, (comptroller Gail Arnold) and the rest of the staff for being responsive to our requests and being very active in communication. We are very appreciative of that,” said Tate, an audit shareholder with LBMC. “Audits aren’t the most fun thing for an accounting staff to go through, but it is a necessary process and they make it come out as easy as they can.
“I feel very positive about the hospital’s initiatives that it’s taken on in the last several months to a year and I feel very good about their financial position as a whole. From an audit standpoint, there are no real issues to report, which means we are giving a clean opinion, which is also known as unqualified or unmodified and is the highest opinion we can give, and we are very happy to be able to that every year.”
At the end of the presentation, Penner asked Eli, a LBMC shareholder and health care practice leader, to give an overall assessment of the hospital’s financial health, imagining a scenario in which he lived in Murray and had interest in the hospital. Eli responded emphatically.
“I’m happy to speak to that,” Eli said. “I have the pleasure of working with hospitals, many larger, many smaller, all over the country and (during a meeting of the board’s Audit Committee earlier Wednesday) I was sharing with the committee my thoughts on this. This is more of an opinion on the part of Greg Eli versus an accounting matter or something like that. I’d feel real good about the financial position of the hospital. With how it compares to other like-size, free-standing, not-for-profit hospitals and health systems around the country, what I’ve always liked is that (MCCH) is trying to be proactive rather than reactive.
“You’re bringing good practices that are working at other places and we’re seeing that with the management team and the board each year with things that are financial and operational in nature. Looking at these financial statements, in layman’s terms, I’d feel real good about (MCCH’s status).”
This report came just hours after Penner, a former chairman of the Kentucky Hospital Association Board, had learned of the distressing news that another Kentucky hospital was closing its doors. Penner reported to the trustees that Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital in Ashland will be closing later this year.
This hospital is comparable in size to MCCH, employing about 1,000 people. It can accommodate 214 patients and is one of two hospitals that have been operating in Ashland, a city of a little more than 21,500 people. Now, it will be down to one facility, King’s Daughters Medical Center, which can hold 465 patients.
“It’s amazing how things can change and change quickly,” Penner said, noting that Our Lady is a facility that had become part of a larger health network of facilities not too long ago, hence a big reason why he and others MCCH keep a close watch on finances because they want to make sure MCCH remains independent.
“I have a good friend who is the CEO up there and he said they just announced they were closing that hospital,” Penner said. “Yeah, they just walked in and a 214-bed hospital was closing and 1,000 employees were out of a job. It wasn’t a shabby place either; it’s just that there is a lot of competition. Still, it is quite a surprise that this hospital is closing.
“But it is a consideration that we always must look at. A system is going to walk in and do what the system is going to do and if you’re not meeting goals or whatever requirements that are set, they can just shut you down.”
Our Lady joins five other Kentucky hospitals that have closed since 2009, including nearby Parkway Regional Hospital in Fulton. Currently, Jewish Hospital in downtown Louisville is in a fight for its existence. Jewish is a 465-bed facility.
