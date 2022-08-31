MURRAY – At The Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) Board of Trustees quarterly meeting last week, board members received updates on numerous fundraising activities, including Men in Pink 2022, and discussed entering the “last phase” of the Enduring Hope Campaign.

MCCH Senior Philanthropy Officer Lisa Shoemaker updated the board on the Foundation’s activities in the last three months. She announced receiving the Chaplain Grant again this year from the Andrew Carson Meyers Foundation for $20,000. It will go toward paying the salary for John Carey, the second chaplain.