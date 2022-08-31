MURRAY – At The Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) Board of Trustees quarterly meeting last week, board members received updates on numerous fundraising activities, including Men in Pink 2022, and discussed entering the “last phase” of the Enduring Hope Campaign.
MCCH Senior Philanthropy Officer Lisa Shoemaker updated the board on the Foundation’s activities in the last three months. She announced receiving the Chaplain Grant again this year from the Andrew Carson Meyers Foundation for $20,000. It will go toward paying the salary for John Carey, the second chaplain.
The Foundation’s annual golf tournament is scheduled for Sept. 16. Shoemaker advised the morning session is full and, as of Aug. 24, there was only room for three more teams in the afternoon session. All of the volunteer slots for the event have been filled and there is a back-up list in case more are needed. There are two hole-in-one prizes this year – a 2022 Jeep Wrangler and a travel gift card worth $1,000.
Planning for Men in Pink is “in full force,” Shoemaker said. Organizers have confirmed participation with eight men and are talking to four more in hopes of getting a minimum of 10. The fundraiser will officially kick off and participants will be revealed at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Barn at White Oaks. The competition will run until the end of October.
Shoemaker also shared donation statistics with the board but prefaced it by saying her figures are different from those MCCH Chief Financial Officer John Bradford provided in the Financial Report, as hers include amounts pledged and in-kind donations. The Foundation raised $471,135 so far this year, which is up 39% from last year. The average donation amount is $51, 76% more than last year. The number of individual donations is down from last year by 21% at 9,205. Shoemaker noted that, while the Foundation is receiving less donations, the donations received are in higher amounts than previously.
Board Secretary Ken Winters, who chairs one of the four committees set up to facilitate the Enduring Hope Campaign, the Business and Corporate Partners Committee, noted that fundraising efforts were curtailed during the pandemic; however, the committees are working diligently to make up for the time lost before the campaign ends next spring.
“Obviously, people were scared, and they were struggling in their business,” Winters explained in a follow-up interview. “There were so many things that made it impossible for us to proceed for a period of time. … We’re just now beginning to feel the business community and the industries would be receptive now, where they just didn’t have enough confidence in the system and the environment to make a major gift at that point.”
Winters said he believes it is important to make the case to potential donors that the new center does, indeed, serve a regional purpose.
“We have to recognize the fact that we have a significant role in Cadiz and Mayfield and in other cities where they do not have many of the capacities that we have,” he said. “I want the hospital to become known in the broader concept of a hospital that’s regional, and this Regional Cancer Center helps establish that launching pad for us.”
Anyone who has questions about the campaign or would like to request a visit from a member of one of the campaign committees may contact Shoemaker at 270-762-1291 or Winters at 270-293-6897. Those interested in naming opportunities, which are available for treatment rooms and range from $5,000 to $250,000, may contact Shoemaker.
In the financial report, Bradford advised that investment losses in the last quarter brought revenues down. The Foundation brought in $39,959, which is $56,000 less than the same quarter last year. He noted, however, that total revenue for the first nine months of the year was $453,000, an increase of $187,000 compared to last year.
Total cash at the end of the quarter was $1,179,000, which is approximately $64,000 less than the previous quarter. Because of the above-mentioned investment losses, total investments were down $32,000 over last quarter at $477,654.
Bradford noted the Capital Campaign Fund had a net balance of $1,118,295 at the end of June, an increase of $31,934 for the quarter. Also, the Foundation reduced the Hospice House construction loan from $199,000 to $171,000 during the quarter.
In new business, the board also reviewed and approved a few changes to the Foundation’s Endowment Request for Funding Policy. Formerly, the policy only referred to the organization as Murray Calloway Endowment for Healthcare and did not reflect that the entity does business as The Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital; that issue was corrected. The requirement of board approval to allocate funds from donations less than $1,000 was removed. Changes were also made to the Asset Disposition policy to include raffles.
The next Foundation at MCCH board meeting will be Nov. 23.
