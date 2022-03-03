MURRAY - During the Foundation at Murray-Calloway County Hospital’s quarterly meeting last week, MCCH Senior Philanthropy Officer Lisa Shoemaker shared highlights of the foundation’s activities since September. Most noteworthy was the decision to partner with the new owners of Spring Creek Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Center to continue its Music and Memory program.
The Foundation has funded the Music and Memory program at Spring Creek through a donation from Dick Weaver in memory of his wife, Jan Weaver, who had Alzheimer’s disease.
“It’s a program that taps into memories of people who suffer from dementia and Alzheimer’s,” Shoemaker explained. “It is important, especially with those particular ailments. It gives them the ability to tap into deep memories that weren’t lost and it kind of brings them back to life, gives them a little more energy and makes them feel more like themselves. They set up personalized music playlists for each person. They get an iPod that they are able to use. We get a range – you have people who are listening to gospel music and people that are listening to Black Sabbath. It’s all kinds of music.”
While COVID restrictions were in place and visitors were not allowed at the nursing home, Shoemaker said that that particular program became even more important because when people lost that ability to have interaction with their loved ones, the need for the music became even greater because it gave them something to occupy their time.
When the hospital sold Spring Creek last summer, it was not clear whether the foundation could continue to fund the program due to its by-laws which states that funds are to be used to support hospital programs.
“The discussion that we made in our executive committee is that because it was our program to begin with, even though the facility itself is no longer our facility, it is still a continuation of the original donor’s intentions to continue that program and partner with them in that capacity,” Shoemaker said.
The foundation provides the equipment necessary to sustain the program, such as iPods, headphones and chargers, on an on-going basis. It has also been able to use funds for larger, one-time purchases to help better facilitate the program.
“We’ve done other things, too. For example, they needed a public address system for when they have people come in to sing, so we got that for them,” Shoemaker said. Most recently, the foundation purchased a new karaoke machine.
Shoemaker also discussed the cancer fund, which, she said, is primarily used for travel expenses for those coming to the center to get treatment. The foundation uses those funds to purchase gas cards for patients.
“We try to keep a stock of (gas cards) at the cancer center,” she said. “We used to do $25 gas cards, but we had to increase it to $50 because gas has become so expensive.”
Providing gas cards is not the only way the foundation helps cancer patients. “We had a patient that was going to be traveling from out of town, doing a daily treatment regimen. Rather than drive that distance every day, they were wanting to try to stay at a hotel; but they needed help with the funds,” Shoemaker explained. “I talked with Murray Inn and Art Gallery and they agreed to offer a discount for any patients who are here receiving chemo and all they have to do is just call and tell them they are getting their treatment at MCCH.”
John Bradford, chief financial officer for MCCH, gave the financial report at the foundation’s quarterly board meeting last week. Last quarter, the foundation saw gains over last year for both operating income ($315,000) and revenues ($352,000).
“You can see significant revenue increases for the capital campaign and for the Hospice House,” Bradford said. “The foundation reimbursed the hospital $24,476 toward the Hospice House construction; that leaves the remaining balance at the end of the quarter of $316,756.”
A substantial donation from the Betty Hill Estate in the amount of $100,000 could make a significant dent in the outstanding balance the foundation owes the hospital for construction of the Hospice House. The funds were designated for use on capital improvements; however, it is not clear whether those can be existing improvements.
“We actually received the donation in December, but we weren’t able to get clarification as to whether we could use it for the existing capital improvements or if it had to be future capital improvements,” Shoemaker advised. “It’s just a matter of which account we put it in.”
The foundation has been involved with improvements since building the Hospice House, such as a swing, a gazebo and a playground; however, Shoemaker noted that those kinds of improvements are generally funded by individual donors.
In terms of the foundation being involved with larger improvements, Shoemaker said, “I can’t see us adding additional beds at this point. Someday, that may be something that’s needed.
“They ended up not putting in as many beds as they originally planned to just because of the cost. Right now, the number of beds we have is fine, but, at some point down the road, it might be that we need to add additional rooms,” she added.
