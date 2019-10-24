MURRAY — For the past five years, Murray-Calloway County Hospital managed to stay well above the zero line when it came to its end-of-the-year finances.
This came after a disastrous 2012 that saw its days cash on hand slip to dangerously low levels as other factors beyond its control combined into what CEO Jerry Penner referred to then as “a perfect storm.” Now, that progress has hit a snag in the form of a 2019 fiscal year that has ended with an operating loss of nearly $2 million, driven by a $24 million shortfall in inpatient revenue.
That, said Chief Financial Officer John Bradford, proved too much to overcome.
“In summary, if you look at the operating results for the year, we had actually had improved operating results at (Spring Creek Health Care/Skilled Nursing Center, which the hospital owns). Losses at Spring Creek were $1 million less than last year, which was almost break even. We had reduced losses at (the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House) for the year. We still lost $650,000, but that was $100,000 improvement over prior year. But overall, we just couldn’t offset the reductions in inpatient revenues and inpatient volumes,” Bradford said in his report during Wednesday’s meeting of the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees.
“Our operating losses for the year were $1.9 million, or $1.75 million greater than anticipated. Gross revenues were under by $18 million, or 5% and that was driven by the $24 million shortfall in inpatient revenue, which was 20% less than plan and ties to the 19% decline for the year we incurred in acute admissions.”
However, while disappointment seemed to be the prevailing reaction in the room, panic did not seem to be present. Penner made sure to keep it that way when he went over the hospital’s financial report card, which is taken annually.
“We do this because I think we kind of miss the bigger picture that may be out there,” Penner said, immediately facing the obvious. “You look at the raw numbers and you go, ‘Oh my gosh! The sky is falling! We lost $24 million gross for our inpatient side!’”
Then Penner dissected how this happened.
“So if I had to rate (inpatient finance) year over year, I’d move us from a B to a D, mainly on the strength of cardiology and labor and delivery. Let me remind you that the Murray Woman’s Clinic announced they were closing (in June 2018) and closed their doors that August and the impact that had on the community was tremendous. That’s 157 deliveries you’re losing in one year and you cannot make that up. There’s just no way you can make that up and recapture that, especially at a facility that averaged 600 to 660 deliveries in the eight years since I’ve been here.
“You look at cardiology. In July alone, we had 35 admissions out of here for STEMI or STENI related events that we couldn’t admit (Bradford reported that 335 fewer admissions were recorded in 2019 that would have originated from the emergency department because those were transferred to other facilities, and were primarily cardiology case).”
Help is coming in both of these areas, Penner said. A cardiology team is expected to arrive early next year and a new OB/GYN will arrive in January at MCCH’s Women’s Health of Murray, restoring that practice, which replaced the Woman’s Clinic, to three physicians.
Penner also offered more evidence that things might not be as dire as the numbers suggest.
“Our outpatient services had the highest grossing year in our history (going from a B to an A). I say that again – highest grossing year we’ve had in our history (a $6 million improvement). And our physician practices? Again, we had our highest grossing year in our history and that went from a C to a B plus,” Penner said. “The only thing that kept me from giving that an A is I had to give it room for (2020), because, trust me, it’s going to knock it out of the park with the new physicians we’ve added, and we’re already seeing that.
“In the month of September alone, we were 7 percent up. Oh, by the way, we had 202 new patients in the month of September. And that doesn’t include about 400 new patients we brought in during the period of June, July and August. These are indicators that are in place in spite of horrible, horrible inpatient numbers (of 2019). Despite the fact that we took a bath in inpatient, we didn’t do too badly overall.
“I’m honestly surprised we only lost $1.9 million.”
