MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital held its annual City-County meeting on Wednesday.
Following opening remarks from MCCH Chief Executive Officer Jerry Penner, MCCH Chief Nursing Officer Jeff Eye provided an update on COVID-19.
“We were one of the first hospitals in the nation to do monoclonal antibody infusions and have continued to do that through Murray Medical Associates and the emergency department here at the hospital,” Eye advised.
“As of right now, the only monoclonal antibody that’s approved and available for use is Sotrovimab.” Eye reported that MCCH only received 12 doses of Sotrovimab, the only monoclonal antibody that is effective against the Omicron variant and said, “That will continue to be a very constrained resource.”
Eye noted that other countries are experiencing a lower hospitalization percentage for Omicron, but “because of the volume of transmission, we are looking at four to five times the case volume, so the impact to the hospital is the same as it was during the Delta surge. We are lucky at MCCH; we have tended to top out right around 26-27 patients.”
Eye acknowledged, “It has been challenging to transfer patients that need higher levels of care out of the facility. That has been true the last week. So far, we’ve been able to be successful at getting those folks to other places for care.”
MCCH Chief Operating Officer John Wilson opened his presentation with a memorial to the late Drs. Prue Kelly and William Giese, “We want to take a minute to acknowledge their commitment, hat they’ve given to the medical community over their entire careers and know that they will certainly be dearly missed by their families and friends here at MCCH.”
Wilson gave an update on providers. Dr. Homayuni, the primary cardiologist at MCCH, was recognized by Castle Connolly as one of America’s top doctors. MCCH added several advanced practice providers over the course of the year; and Murray Medical Associates added a new psychologist, Dr. Abby Dowdy. In 2022, MCCH will welcome three new physicians: Dr. Taylor Gilbert, Murray Pediatrics; Dr. Callie Dowdy, West Kentucky Surgical; and Dr. Samantha Bowens, Murray Medical Associates.
In 2021, Wilson reported, MCCH saw growth in the number of overall patient encounters compared to previous years. Many of the clinics at MCCH saw growth last year. “We typically see that as Murray Medical grows, the rest of our clinics grow as well.”
Wilson said that the they are very pleased with the cardiology department’s performance. “Jerry has shared many stories … of lives that have been saved with the ability to provide interventional cardiology and perform tasks on-site. We’re doing that very effectively. … We’re keeping almost all of our cardiology patients local which greatly reduced our number of transfers out of the facility… by almost 80%.”
Patient volume in the emergency room decreased slightly last year, but Wilson advised, “One of the reasons it decreased is that we increased access to Murray Medical Associates. On a (typical) day, we will see 80-100 walk-ins, so those are patients who likely could have gone to the ER. … When we look at our ER visits, we are seeing a much higher percentage of those getting admitted.”
“So, what story that tells us is that the patients who are going to the ER are (getting) the appropriate level of care and thus being admitted and the patients who can be seen other places are going to Murray Medical Associates. That was the goal,” Wilson explained.
MCCH Chief Finance Officer John Bradford provided a brief financial update. Bradford reported that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $34.1 million last year and particularly noted that the provider relief fund and selling Spring Creek last year helped that.
“That is one of the key indicators of financial status along with cash on hand,” Bradford explained.
According to Bradford, MCCH saw a 17% gross increase in revenue in 2021 which “turned into a net increase and net revenue of $13.5 million, or about 13%. … Total cash and investments at the end of the year (were) up $12 million from the prior year.
“We ended the year in probably the strongest financial position in recent memory.”
MCCH Chief Executive Officer Jerry Penner gave an update on investments. Penner advised that MCCH spent over $11 million last year on investments, “It’s important to invest in this hospital. We only want to improve our diagnostic and treatment capabilities and provide higher-quality care.”
Penner highlighted some of those investments, such as two new spectral imaging CT scanners. MCCH also invested $1 million to put in a new lab. In addition, MCCH is collaborating with Murray State University on a project to build an education and simulation lab which will help the hospital train new nurses as well as first responders in the community.
Penner also discussed the Regional Cancer Center which is scheduled for completion in approximately 14 months. Some of the features of the new facility will include a meditation garden to be located outside of the infusion area as well as four private infusion areas. According to Penner, the “crown jewel” of the center will be its linear accelerator. “It is a very efficient piece of equipment. It also increases quality of patient safety because it reduces the amount of radiation it will expose the patient to. … It will be the most expensive single piece of equipment we have in the hospital.”
Before ending his presentation, Penner took a minute to praise hospital staff for their response to the Dec. 10 tornado. “Ladies and gentlemen, your staff here at the hospital, led by the Incident Commander Jeff Eye and the Trauma Officer Dr. O’Dell, did an absolutely fantastic job yielding 32 patients that came to us from Mayfield. Our nursing staff was extraordinary. … I’ve been in combat before and have seen some really tough situations… you would have thought my team had practiced this every single day of their lives. That’s how good they were. I have to give them an A+ and a pat on the back for how well they did on that.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.