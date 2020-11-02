MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital and Murray Medical Associates will offer a flu shot clinic beginning today and continuing through Friday.
The hospital said that the clinic will be offered from 7-9 a.m. and from 4-6 p.m. at the drive-thru location on the West Side Entrance of the Hospital (parking lot is located off South Ninth Street across from the Regional Cancer Center).
The hospital said that individuals who would like the flu shot should present their insurance card and have proper identification available. Most insurances will pay for the vaccine.
The flu shot will be offered for anyone 18 years of age or older. All patients are asked to bring an insurance card and driver’s license.
For more information on the drive thru-flu shot clinic, phone 270-753-0704. n
