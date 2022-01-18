MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital announced Friday it had implemented crisis staffing standards and activated its Emergency Operations Plan due to a rapidly increasing COVID-19 caseload.
“The goal was to be able to (use) those staff that were in quarantine but not actually positive for COVID-19,” MCCH CEO Jerry Penner said Monday.
Normally, exposed staff at MCCH would be sent home to quarantine for five days. “We are basically suspending that,” Penner said, clarifying, “That’s just those that have been exposed, not necessarily positive for COVID-19.”
“We’ve exhausted everything else we could do,” Penner continued. “We’ve asked for agency staff, but you can’t turn that around in 24-48 hours. We do have about 25 agency nurses here in the hospital, and that just tells you how critical the staffing shortage is across the nation.”
Penner advised that the move will give the hospital more leeway with how it responds to staffing issues as the Omicron surge bears down on the community.
“There may be some situations where we are just exploding here, in the hospital, (and) we would even bring clinical staff who were positive (and) asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic back to work to take care of symptomatic patients on our COVID floor,” Penner said. “But we wouldn’t have them taking care of non-symptomatic patients. We’re not there yet.”
As of Monday morning, MCCH had 28 COVID patients in-house, which is down from the record-breaking 31 patients in the hospital on Friday. Hospital officials reported three COVID deaths over the weekend.
Of those hospitalized at MCCH on Monday, 21 were in acute care, three were in step-down and four were in ICU. All four patients in the ICU were on ventilators.
The majority of patients – 22 out of 28 – were unvaccinated. They ranged in age from 33-92 years, with the average being 62 years old. The vaccinated patients, on the other hand, were significantly older, ranging in age from 63-88 years, with the average age being 77 years.
Of the six patients reported as vaccinated, only two had received boosters. Hospital officials noted that four of the six vaccinated patients were admitted for reasons other than COVID and happened to test positive upon admission. Nineteen of the 28 patients were from Calloway County.
Penner said MCCH has not had to cancel surgeries yet, but “we are looking at those on a daily basis. As a matter of fact, when we looked at the census (Monday) morning, we were at 91 (total patients in the hospital) and maybe three open beds.”
Penner noted that because Monday was a holiday, there were not many surgeries scheduled, “but (Tuesday) will be a more normal day, and we have already had those discussions (Monday) morning about whether we’re going to cancel cases for (Tuesday).”
Penner advised that crisis staffing standards are not the same as crisis standards of care. He explained that crisis care standards are exemptions to rules the hospital would have to follow under normal conditions. One example is the Joint Commission’s requirement to keep hallways clear.
“We no longer keep equipment (or supplies) inside of a COVID patient’s room because anything in that room would be contaminated and have to be thrown away (when the patient left),” Penner said. “Now, we keep it on the outside, in the hallway, which heretofore would’ve been a violation for Joint Commission.”
Penner also noted that crisis standards of care and rationing care are not the same thing.
“I wish I could say we were not at that point,” he said. “We are getting dangerously close. There could be a point – and this has happened periodically in the last several months – that we would have so many patients on ventilators that it may come down to the point of (taking) a patient off a ventilator who has no chance of survival in lieu of a patient who has a better chance of survival. We’ve been dangerously close to convening a bioethics committee to determine whether those decisions had to be made. … So, we are dangerously close. At some point, we may have to make some very, very hard decisions on that.”
“One of my cautions I’ve been telling people is, ‘Yes, Omicron may not, on the surface, be as bad, but … it will still find the right person, with the right comorbidities that could potentially make them a hospital admission or put them on a ventilator.’ So, it’s still a significant disease.”
“This virus is very unkind to the elderly,” Penner further said. “So, you could have a patient who is 80 years old or older, as an example, that is on a ventilator and they may have had both been vaccinated and boosted. That is a possibility. But as a general rule, if you’re in that 50s-60s range, and you are boosted and vaccinated, you probably won’t end up on a ventilator. But all bets are off if you’re unvaccinated.”
Penner did advise that the percentage of patients who come off of the ventilator is still low, although it has improved over the course of the pandemic.
“We’re seeing a lot more successes now with people coming off vents,” he said. “Maybe because they are a little younger population than we had during the first wave. … We also didn’t have the treatment regimens (back then) that we have today. So, we are much better at (treating COVID, in general), but the younger folks have a greater chance of not remaining on a vent. That is factual.”
Penner said that the best advice he can give is to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
“Don’t think you’ve waited too long,” he said. “Now is the time to do it. … If you have any risk factors whatsoever, it’s your greatest chance of survival, and your greatest chance of not getting significantly ill.”
