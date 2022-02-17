MURRAY – When the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the vaccine mandate for health care workers in January, Murray-Calloway County Hospital CEO Jerry Penner wasted no time setting the deadline for employees to receive at least one dose of vaccine for Feb. 13.
As of Wednesday, 860 hospital employees (78%), including 314 that had received boosters, and 97 (9%) had taken at least one dose of vaccine. A total of 138 employees (13%) were granted exemptions for medical or religious reasons.
Hospital officials said very few employees resigned in lieu of being vaccinated and only three had to be terminated, which is less than the 1% reduction many other hospitals are reporting.
“I hate that,” CEO Jerry Penner said. “Our big thing has been that we’re going to support whatever the law says we need to support, and that’s exactly what we did.”
Now that the first deadline has passed, MCCH is preparing to have all employees, except those with exemptions, fully vaccinated ahead of the next deadline to be fully compliant with the Center for Medicaid/Medicare Services mandate. Penner advised that, at this time, booster doses are not required; however, he anticipates that they will be at some point in the future.
“Right now, we have about 97 that still need to get that second vaccine. That deadline will be the 13th of March,” Penner said. “We’ll be running shot clinics up until that point in time.”
Penner remarked that those who just got their first shot over the weekend will not be eligible to receive their second shot ahead of the March 13 deadline, adding, “They’ve got to count out 30 days to the point where they fall back in the window again.”
“Ultimately, the hard stop for us is going to be that 97 people are going to have to (be fully vaccinated) by the 13th of March,” Penner said, but noted, “There may be some notable exceptions. For instance, if they had COVID and they were given an infusion for some reason, there’s a 90-day grace period and they’ll eventually have to take the vaccine.”
Vice President of Patient Care Services Jeff Eye said that, of the 138 exemptions that have been granted, 120 were for religious reasons and 18 for medical reasons. He said that is not an unusual number of exemptions compared to the data other hospitals are reporting.
A medical panel of physicians was convened to review medical exemptions; religious exemptions were reviewed by a panel which included a human resources representative, staff members and a member of the clergy.
“If it’s a medical exemption, (the panel) will take a look at those very closely to ensure, for instance, if a person’s got Guillain-Barre, or they’ve had a true, documented reaction (to a vaccine), like people have reactions to flu vaccines, or if they’re allergic to eggs, then they could be placed on a medical exemption,” Penner explained.
“That’s usually documented by the provider. So, typically, they’ll have some written excuse that comes from a physician that states the reason why the doctor thinks they need to be given a medical exemption based upon their medical history,” he said.
For a religious exemption, Eye said, “It has to be a sincerely held religious belief, and it doesn’t have to be a belief that’s affiliated with a mainstream religious organization. This is a religious argument that conforms to religious reasons not to get it.”
“A lot of them surround issues around abortion and some other things in the development of the vaccines,” Eye noted. “If the person said, ‘I don’t want the shot because it has aborted fetal cells in it,’ that’s not a true statement, and it would be denied.
“If they said, ‘I don’t want to take the vaccine because aborted fetal tissue is used in the development of the technology and the vaccine has been tested on stem cells and, personally, I don’t agree with that.’ That would be a valid religious exemption.”
Getting the exemption is one thing, but federal law states that the organization has to determine if they can accommodate the exemption.
“You could have an approved exemption and then be told that you can’t do your job because it can’t be accommodated. All of ours have been accommodated,” Eye said.
“We increased masking requirements and the level of mask that (unvaccinated employees) wear. We have a testing strategy and infection control protocol that we follow, and we monitor those. Of course, we’ve done a lot of environmental things to the building, such as negative pressure, UV light scrubbers, those types of things.”
There is no testing requirement for unvaccinated employees in the CMS guidelines.
“Now, under the OSHA guidelines, there was,” Penner explained. “So, if you had an employee that was under an exemption, either medical or religious, they would’ve been required to have a periodic testing period. … but that’s not in the CMS guidelines.”
Nonetheless, Eye said, “We’re testing (unvaccinated) people who have had exposures and who have symptoms in a more aggressive fashion than we would a vaccinated person. We felt comfortable with (this strategy) when we looked at our trends in transmission rates inside the hospital. Even pre-vaccine, we had very few staff-to-patient or patient-to-staff transmissions.”
Moving forward, any new employees, students or volunteers must also adhere to the mandate.
“The same rules apply to them. So, you get a student that wants to come over here and do a rotation, before they start, we would require them to get a dose,” Penner explained. “For example, Murray State nursing students have to follow the exact same rules we do for employees. There are no exceptions to that (unless) they could get a religious exemption or a medical exemption; that could happen.”
