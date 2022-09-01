MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital recently commissioned the Coker Group to conduct a community/physician needs assessment. The assessment identifies strengths and weaknesses in the medical community, focusing on the availability of specialists and the ages of physicians.
At its Board of Trustees meeting last week, Coker Group Senior Vice President Randy Gott presented the findings.
“Every couple of years, (MCCH) and hospitals around the country do a physician needs assessment, both for a compliance perspective as well as a road map for looking at the makeup of your medical community,” Gott explained. “That’s what this report is.”
Using admissions data, the service area was determined to be Calloway County and portions of Graves, Marshall and Trigg counties as well as Henry County, Tennessee. In 2021, the population was 130,748, with an estimated increase to 132,103, or 1%, by 2026. Gott noted that, while Calloway tends to see more growth than that, most of the surrounding areas do not.
Looking at age demographics, MCCH’s service area has a higher percentage of people over the age of 65 – 21%, compared to 17% nationally. While the estimated population growth in the next five years is trivial, this specific demographic is anticipated to increase by 10.9% across that time period, meaning 23% of the population will be older than 65 years by 2026. As such, Gott advised the demand for healthcare services in the service area will likely trend above national averages based on the senior population.
The average age of physicians throughout MCCH’s service area is 54. Of particular concern was the number of specialties where 40% or more of the physicians are over 55 years old. Out of 38 specialty areas identified, there are no physicians practicing in 14; of the remaining 24, the threshold of having more than 40% of physicians older than 55 years is met in 16 areas. Gott said they pick the age of 55 because, while it is not retirement age, it is approaching that age and facilities “need to be planning for that.”
The basis of the assessment was a seven-question survey sent to physicians in the service area about specialties. Gott explained that six different sources of physician need are used to determine what the quantitative needs are in the community and blends those together. Then those numbers are applied to the population over the next five years and analyzed in two different ways.
One analysis identifies surpluses and/or deficits for 38 different specialties. Those data are also adjusted to account for physicians who will reach 62 years old within the next five years. For MCCH’s service area, deficits were identified for 37 of the 38 specialties. When adjusted for age, the deficits only got worse.
Gott said, based on his firm’s review, primary care, obstetrics (OB), otolaryngology (ENT), pulmonology and general surgery as the specialty areas on which MCCH should focus its attention.
“This is fairly consistent with what (the board has) heard us talk about many times and where you know our needs are,” MCCH Chief Operating Officer John Wilson said following Gott’s presentation. “We didn’t really see any surprises, necessarily, when we received this data. I can tell you the average age of our medical staff is much lower than this. When we’re looking at this, we’re talking about the entire physician community, not everyone is employed by us. So, you get outside of here and, obviously, the age is quite a bit much more advanced than it is with a lot of our folks.”
Wilson advised that the need for primary care physicians is ongoing and that the goal is to add at least one new person a year.
“ENT is the one we’re looking for passively, that we’ll continue to have discussions about,” Wilson said. “… I do think in the not-too-distant future, with the right candidate...we can be successful, and we do have, between Murray Medical and Murray Pediatrics, adequate patient load for that person. So, that is something that this (needs assessment) shined even a little bit brighter light on; we knew it was an issue, but this shined even a brighter light on it from the point of view of our physicians. Useful information for us and certainly guides us in all of our recruiting.”
In a follow-up interview, CEO Jerry Penner discussed the needs assessment in addition to explaining the hospital’s recruitment strategies and how its leaders are preparing for the future.
“The physician needs assessment does a couple of things for me,” Penner said. “It lets me know the landscape around us. I know what’s going on in Murray and Calloway, but I may not know what’s going on in Trigg County or Graves.
“If I can see where they’re aging out or having some problems, I better be prepared to step in and take care of some of that because, ultimately, the patients will go where the providers are. If we’ve got them, they’re going to come up here. That’s why we picked up 2,000 patients in the last year alone, both pediatric and adult, because we have the providers, we have the access. Part of that has been our success with recruiting.”
Penner said that they have found, particularly in the primary care areas, it is important to find “hometown” people that want to be in a town like Murray.
“I guess the right word is ‘fit;’ you’ve got to get the right fit for (MCCH),” he said. “Our sweet spot, what we’ve found, has been people that grew up like us, like Murrayans, like Calloway Countians and the surrounding area. So, they’re rural; they know what rural is all about. … When people come in here and we’re interviewing and I say, ‘Do they speak Murray-ese?’ Really, my intent is do they understand rural? Do they know what they’re getting into? We tie that into all of our recruiting efforts.”
In the last few years, MCCH’s biggest success has been hiring Murray State University graduates. Penner said that it makes sense because MSU has a “really top-notch” pre-med program. He gave examples of four MCCH physicians who graduated from Murray State.
Dr. Austin McCuiston, first in his class at the University of Louisville, did his fellowship at Johns Hopkins; Dr. Myra Irvin, a Graves County native, joined MCCH following her chief residency in internal medicine at Jacksonville Mayo; Dr. Josh Scarce was the chief resident of Trover Clinic in Madisonville; and MCCH’s newest physician, Dr. Samantha Mullins, also from Graves County, served as the chief resident of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Murfreesboro.
“So, we’ve been very successful following that pattern, bringing the right talent of people that were here and know this area,” Penner said. “They speak Calloway County- and Murray-ese; they know what they’re coming back to. That’s what we want because they’re going to stay.”
Penner also noted other physicians recruited in recent years with strong ties to Calloway County. Dr. Steven Compton was recruited to replace Dr. Yezerski when he retired. Dr. Richard Blalock II, son of Dr. Richard Blalock, has been practicing orthopedics at MCCH since 2016, following his residency at Vanderbilt in sports medicine. In October, Dr. Callie Dowdy, daughter of Dr. Craig Dowdy, will start as the newest vascular surgeon.
“This is just over the last five or six years, bringing in really, really quality physicians or surgeons that are used to what we do,” Penner said. “… That has been exactly what we’re trying to do – bring in people that know this area, that are used to this area, that want to come back and they’re going to want to stay. Our philosophy has always been trying to not create a revolving door here. We want physicians that you know are going to be here next year because they’re comfortable with our area.
“It goes back to that one little, bitty three-letter word ‘fit;’ you’ve got to have the right fit. That’s been part of our success and the formula we’ve been using for the last several years. The needs survey just validates it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.