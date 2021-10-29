MURRAY – With the hospital’s new fiscal year having begun Oct. 1, the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Board of Trustees passed its annual budget this week and heard a report that the hospital earned $8.6 million in net revenue for 2020-21.
The board met Wednesday, and MCCH Chief Financial Officer John Bradford had good news, both for the month of September and for the year as a whole. He said the hospital brought in $8.6 million more in revenue than expenses in the fiscal year that just concluded, from October 2020 through September 2021. MCCH CEO Jerry Penner said this positive financial picture is largely based on the strength of patient volumes and strength of the hospital’s rate improvement program, in which the Kentucky Hospital Association helped the hospital with its Medicaid reimbursements. The interventional cardiology program, which started in January 2020, is helping to keep patients here and driving MCCH’s business, he said.
Bradford said the hospital spent $11 million in capital expenditures in the last fiscal year, which Penner said was probably the highest year of expenditures outside of building the South Tower. That total included equipment purchases and infrastructure investment.
In the monthly financial report, Bradford said the hospital had an operating income of around $880,000 in September. Operating revenue was $13.3 million and operating expenses were $12.4 million. In-patient admissions were up 11% compared to the same month last year, and emergency admissions were also up, he said. There is one area where the hospital was glad to see admissions go down, which was the decrease in COVID-19 patients.
Bradford said outpatient volumes were better than expected, primarily due to cardiology volumes that were stronger than expected, increased demand for outpatient radiology lab and therapy services, high surgical and endoscopy procedures and significant improvement in ER volumes. Bradford said both the net revenue for September and for the year were both well above expectations, and were also better than many other hospitals had experienced during those periods.
The board also approved the 2021-22 budget, which includes $18 million in capital expenditures. That number includes $12 million for projects and $6 million for equipment. Penner called this an “astronomical investment,” and said it is $6 million more than the board has ever approved for that purpose.
The budget also includes a total of $2.7 million in market and merit raises for staff, which brings MCCH’s minimum wage from $9 to $13 an hour and increases the starting salary for registered nurses to $25 an hour. Penner said this was made possible by the financial success the hospital has had over the last two years, and about 650 employees will be affected by these $1.3 million in “market adjustments.” The entire staff should be affected by the merit raises, which totals $1.4 million.
***
The hospital’s primary care base has experienced significant growth in the last year, which Kim Evans, director of clinic operations, discussed during the Board of Trustees Quality Committee’s physician enterprise report. After being introduced by the committee chair, Dr. Marti Erwin, Evans talked about the influx of new patients at Murray Medical Associates and Murray Pediatrics.
“The volume that we are seeing on that side has dramatically increased,” Evans said. “Our new patient volume has grown over the last several months. Actually, we ended up with the highest rate of new patients ever at MMA that we have had since we have been calculating it. We were at 305 new patients total for September, and since Aug. 2 – we’ve been checking it weekly – we’ve had 760 new patient appointments at MMA. So that is a lot of growth in that clinic.”
Evans said the growth in primary care also led to growth at MCCH’s specialty clinics. In September, Murray Cardiology Associates had 636 total patients, with 128 of being new; Murray Pediatrics had 115 patients; and West Kentucky Surgical had the highest number of new patients since it joined MCCH, with 188 new patients.
The committee’s report also included a list of new providers and services coming to MCCH. MMA’s new physicians include Dr. Samantha Mullins, who is coming in 2022; LaShae Petty, NP; Chase McClard, PA-C; Lauren Jones, RD; Melissa Lewis, LSW; and Candace Dumas, NP. New physicians at Women’s Health include Christina Darnell, NP and Whitney Rawls, PA-C, while West Kentucky Surgical has Dr. Callie Dowdy coming in 2022 and Nick Johnson, NP. Dr. Taylor Gilbert is coming to Murray Pediatrics and Dr. William Richards is coming to Radiation Oncology.
In other business:
• During his monthly report, Penner said the hospital’s recent virtual telethon raised about $54,000 for the new Regional Cancer Center. He said a large portion of that was due to the Men in Pink group, so he praised the participants for their contributions.
• The board passed a resolution to enable the issuing of bonds for future capital investments. The move was mostly due to the extremely low current interest rates, which would be set at the time of the resolution even if the board issues bond down the road.
“The bond resolution doesn’t require us to issue bonds,” Bradford said. “It just indicates that we have an intent to possibly issue bonds to cover these projects that we know we have coming up over the next few years.”
• The board also approved a proposed retirement plan automatic increase moving forward. Chief Operating Officer John Wilson said the plan institutes a 1% annual automatic increase in the employee elective deferral and up to a 6% total deferral for employees who were auto-enrolled in the retirement plan upon hire. Although enrollment in the retirement plan does not cost them anything, Wilson said employees can opt out of the automatic increase and can also contribute up to the IRS maximum. There is no change in the hospital’s defined contribution or employer match, so the 2% defined contribution and 50% match of the first 6% of the employee elective deferral will continue, Wilson said.
