MURRAY – Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) release of new COVID-19 guidelines for healthcare institutions, the Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) has revised its policy on mask-wearing in the facility. Starting today, universal masking will no longer be required at MCCH.
“Here in Calloway, we’ve had a steady decline in transmission rates since about the middle of July, especially the middle to end of last week,” MCCH Vice President of Patient Care Services Jeff Eye said. “The incident rate dropped in half from the week before to last week. The positivity rate is going down. We haven’t had a COVID-positive inpatient in the building since the middle of last week. So, we feel comfortable going ahead and putting this into play.”
Monday, hospital officials disseminated the guidance to clinical directors and staff so they could provide feedback before the policy was revised. Eye said feedback from hospital staff so far has been positive. Given the current status of COVID transmission in the community, most staff feel like it is an appropriate change, although some staff did have concerns.
“There were some specific situations we had to talk through based on different areas of the hospital and their patient populations,” Eye said. “So, we’ve got some sections of the hospital that we’re going to monitor more closely than others, but there’s a balance between the clinical implications of that and the logistics of trying to support it.”
Based on that feedback, there are currently four exceptions to the new policy.
* Patients who have tested positive for COVID must wear a mask at all times in the facility.
* Anyone visiting a COVID-19 patient must wear a mask when they enter and exit the facility, and hospital staff will instruct them on what personal protective equipment (PPE) to use while with the patient.
* Anyone (patient, visitor or staff) who has had a known close contact with a COVID-positive person or who has respiratory symptoms but has tested negative must wear a mask for 10 days when in the facility; however, if they subsequently test positive, they must isolate themselves as appropriate.
* Masking will still be required for everyone on the “sick child side” of Murray Pediatrics; that includes parents and caregivers.
The sick child side of Murray Pediatrics is a “collection point” for children that have illnesses, Eye explained. Keeping everybody masked in that environment was determined to be an appropriate way to keep from having kids infect each other in the waiting room and then take it back to school.
“The example would be when one of the school-age children comes in and they’re sick; they have strep throat; they’re on antibiotics for 24 hours and go back to school the next day, but they were exposed to COVID in the office,” Eye said. “We felt like that posed a significant enough risk to keep universal masking in place in that environment.”
CDC developed the Community Levels Map for the public to use as a guide for determining which precautions to take, which not only takes a county’s weekly incidence rate into consideration but also considers hospital-related metrics; however, it has continued to base guidance for healthcare facilities on its Community Transmission Levels Map. Under the new guidelines, masking requirements hinge on whether a county’s community transmission is considered “high.”
“It’s an on/off – you’re either high or you’re not high, and that’s what drives that decision point,” Eye said. “If (community transmission) is high – so, that’s anything over 100 cases per 100,000 people for an incident rate – then we would need to go back to universal masking. … If the mask status changes, we will communicate that out to the community, and we’ll put the signs back out and have masks available at the door if it went back to us masking the whole building.”
Eye was quick to note that specific situations could arise where it would be necessary to revert to universal masking in certain sections of the facility. For example, if there is an outbreak on a specific unit or there has been an outbreak among staff within a particular clinic, universal masking may be considered in that specific location for a temporary period of time.
As restrictions continue to decrease, Eye said it is important for patients who consider themselves to be high-risk to think about their own protection strategy. There will likely be a percentage of staff, visitors and patients that feel more comfortable wearing a mask in the hospital even though it is no longer required.
“That’s perfectly acceptable,” Eye advised. “I think some immunocompromised patients are going to want to go to wearing more of the N95 or KN95 masks to protect them, whereas before maybe they wore a surgical mask because everybody else in the hospital had a surgical mask on. So, even though the transmission rates are low and the new guidance of having everybody masked isn’t necessary any longer, they may want to consider wearing a higher form of protection for themselves if they are high-risk.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.