MURRAY – Following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) release of new COVID-19 guidelines for healthcare institutions, the Murray-Calloway County Hospital (MCCH) has revised its policy on mask-wearing in the facility. Starting today, universal masking will no longer be required at MCCH.

“Here in Calloway, we’ve had a steady decline in transmission rates since about the middle of July, especially the middle to end of last week,” MCCH Vice President of Patient Care Services Jeff Eye said. “The incident rate dropped in half from the week before to last week. The positivity rate is going down. We haven’t had a COVID-positive inpatient in the building since the middle of last week. So, we feel comfortable going ahead and putting this into play.”

