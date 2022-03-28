MURRAY – The new Regional Cancer Center at Murray-Calloway County Hospital was a major topic of discussion at the MCCH Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday. One subtopic related to the cancer center was the potential of issuing bonds to fund capital improvements moving forward.
Chief Financial Officer John Bradford said that MCCH has enough in cash reserves to fund the project, but as he explained, “You have to issue bonds for long-lived assets. Since the cancer center is our largest project at the moment, it has the longest life. It would make sense to say that this is what the bond issue is going to be used for, but you’re really paying yourself back for other cash that you spent on the cancer center.”
City of Murray Mayor Bob Rogers expressed concern over issuing bonds for building the cancer center because the profits from the sale of Spring Creek Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center were supposed to be used to fund that project. In response to Rogers’ concerns, MCCH CEO Jerry Penner advised that the total project will cost more than the funds received in that sale. Nonetheless, Penner reassured Rogers and the rest of the board that all of the money from the sale of Spring Creek will go to building the cancer center. He did note, however, that the profit of $9.8M has already been accounted for by the $7M in construction costs and $3M for the linear accelerator.
MCCH has been working to improve its bond rating for some time in preparation of the need to issue bonds. “We started this conversation back in the fall when we broached the idea of possibly issuing some debt given the current interest rate environment,” Bradford advised. “At the time, we went through our proposed capital expenditures for the next five years and put together what they thought we would need to spend to reinvest in equipment and infrastructure. That total, when you include the electronic health records, exceeded around $65-70M in capital for the next five years. We still have significant capital needs.”
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes inquired about any potential impacts to the county or the city’s bond ratings should the hospital issue bonds in the future. Bradford assured that it would not. While the hospital would have to issue them through the county or the city, neither would be considered guarantors.
“Historically, the hospital has used the city as its agent for issuing bonds,” MCCH attorney Chip Adams interjected. “One of the questions that comes up every time is, ‘Will the city or the county ultimately be responsible for the payment of those bonds in the event of default?’ By virtue of the city and county being the owners of the hospital, theoretically, if a $10M bond issue went unpaid, the city and county would be responsible in the event that hospital assets were insufficient to cover those debts.
“(If) the amount of bonds that we have out in place right now (is about $40M), then go ahead and add ($20M) to that just for fun (to bring the total amount, in this example, to $60M). If the hospital were to sell, it’s going to sell for more than $60M. So, there is some very extreme potential liability for the city and the county, but as a matter of practicality, that will never happen.”
In separate follow-up interviews, Imes and Rogers explained their concerns. Both officials were very quick to note that their questions and requests for documentation were not intended to be critical but were part of their respective fiduciary responsibilities to the city and the county.
Of his questions during the meeting, Rogers said, “Before Spring Creek was ever sold, I went to the city council and the judge went to the fiscal court because those two entities own the hospital and, therefore, owned Spring Creek. All of them said that would be fine as long as the money is used to fund the cancer center. I and the city support anything that we can do at the hospital to provide better and more services so that people can get their treatments and things here, without having to drive to Nashville or Paducah or somewhere else. So, we’re very supportive of that, but we also want to make sure that we can afford it.
“If a bond is sold, either the city or the county will have to be the agent that sells the bond because the hospital can’t sell bonds. When we present their request for a bond sale, I just want to make sure we can tell (the city council) exactly where the money is going and just be fiscally responsible.”
Of his questions during the meeting, Imes said, “I was just curious if it had any effect on the county’s or the city’s bond rating if either one wanted to borrow money at some time. I had questioned the same thing with the library board, but the library board is a special taxing district, so the county (is not responsible) for what the library may bond; but I didn’t really know what the hospital was in the gambit of classifications. I think Chip probably summed it up at the end of the meeting. … That assured me we aren’t in any danger. It was just an innocent question to see if they knew how it worked.
“It’s just an accounting thing. The mayor assured his council and I assured my court that all of that money will be used for the cancer center. We just want to be able, by accounting methods, to show that was indeed true. Five years from now, when it’s all said and done, we could legitimately say that, ‘yes, we used the entire $9.8M, all of the (profit from selling) Spring Creek, to fund the cancer center.’
“That is our fiduciary responsibility as a mayor, as a judge and as a board member. (We) want the public assured that we’re trying to do the best things we can for the hospital, for the county and the city. It’s a public enterprise, and everybody’s doing their very best at it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.