MURRAY – Murray-Calloway County Hospital leaders are expecting an allocation of COVID-19 vaccine sometime this week. In collaboration with the Calloway County Health Department, health care workers in Calloway County will begin to receive the vaccine as well as those in critical infrastructure roles as defined by the Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccination Plan, a news release said.
MCCH is not mandating the vaccine for its staff, though leaders are strongly encouraging all health care workers to get vaccinated.
“MCCH has been working closely with the Kentucky Department of Public Health, our local health department and other regional partners to prepare for vaccine distribution,” said Jeff Eye, Chief Nursing oedifficer. “The situation continues to be fluid, but as soon as we receive the vaccine, we will begin administering it to those Tier 1 health care workers who have agreed to be vaccinated.
“We are uncertain when we will have a supply of vaccine available for the community at large, and will continue to communicate as we receive additional updates. We are receiving high volumes of calls regarding the vaccine from the public, requesting if they can be vaccinated as well as general questions about the vaccine. We are asking that you refrain from calling the hospital, our clinics, or the Emergency Room with these types of questions at this time. Please utilize the COVID-19 hotline for the most up to date information regarding vaccination in Kentucky.”
The COVID-19 hotline (800) 722-5725 can answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions.
