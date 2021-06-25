MURRAY — Except for a handful of days, daily cases of COVID-19 have been at or below five in Calloway County since late January.
So why was the coronavirus receiving a significant amount of attention during Wednesday’s meeting of the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees? It is because Murray-Calloway County Hospital is keeping a close watch on a neighboring state to the west — Missouri.
There, the Delta variant of this disease is wreaking havoc. Specifically, it is the Springfield area in the southwestern portion of the Show Me State that is under siege, which is an area that MCCH Vice President of Patient Care Services Jeff Eye knows quite well.
“I have family there,” he said after Wednesday’s meeting in which he told of Springfield’s current situation. On Wednesday, the city of more than 167,000 residents had 161 of those people seeking treatment in hospitals after contracting the virus. The city has three hospitals.
“Yeah, when one of my family members was talking to me about it and said 161, I figured they had read a misprint. Then, I looked it up and saw, ‘Yeah, 161!’ And I thought, ‘Wow! They’re really having trouble over there.’”
Hospital CEO Jerry Penner also looks at this type of information with special interest. He knows what Springfield is facing because MCCH was pushed to its limit with COVID-19 cases at times in the past year.
His investigation revealed something else rather alarming.
“One hundred and fifty-nine of those are not vaccinated,” Penner said during Eye’s Quality Committee report included the Springfield situation. Penner’s comment was then followed by one board member uttering “That’s crazy!”
“It continues to surge in Springfield, but the one point I want you to walk away with today is that it appears the vaccinations still cover the Delta variant,” Penner said, advising the trustees on how they can address any questions they may be asked in public. “So if anyone asks you, ‘Gee, am I going to get it?’ If you had the vaccination, probably not. You’ve got 159 (in Springfield) who haven’t been vaccinated, so this seems to show that the vaccine may not prevent you from getting the disease, but it sure does lessen the impact if you do.”
Eye said the Springfield situation is also seeing younger patients are most affected.
“The majority of them are younger adults, less than 40, and the last thing I have seen with typing for the variants is that close to 90% of these cases are the Delta variant,” he said. “They’re having a hard time with hospitalizations. They’re now having to get patients shipped out to Kansas City and St. Louis, so this is still something to be concerned about, even though we’re in good shape here. We need to be vigilant.”
The latest Kentucky case incidence rate had Calloway County at 2.2%, which Eye said was below the state level.
However, the Springfield situation may help to explain why some guidelines MCCH officials thought might be dropped remain. Eye, in fact, said that on the day Gov. Andy Beshear’s mask mandate was allowed to expire (June 11), the hospital received what he termed an emergency temporary standard alert from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration basically reinstating that order for all hospitals and medical care facilities, regardless of whether people going to them had been vaccinated.
Eye also said the OSHA order stipulated that temperature checks at entrances must continue.
“We thought we were getting to the point where we could stop doing that, but it looks like we’re going to have to continue that a little longer,” he said. “So we’re still working through the ends and the outs of that.”
Eye also reported that another characteristic of the virus once again was exhibited a few weeks ago. Throughout the pandemic, Penner, Eye and others have emphasized how the number of cases tends to rise after holidays, and, at the end of May, there was such a time, Memorial Day.
“And we had a small rise in cases here,” Eye said, adding that the surge faded quickly.
“According to the (Kentucky Hospital Association), 48% of the state overall is now vaccinated, and that’s more like 55% in this area,” Penner said. “Could we have something like Springfield here? Sure. We just need everyone to remain as vigilant when possible. We had that little spike after Memorial Day, right?
“It is what it is and that’s how this virus works.”
