FRANKFORT — A week ago today, more than 45 Murray and Calloway County residents walked into the press room of the Kentucky State Capitol and were met by one of their own.
It was John McConnell of Murray, who was accompanying Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s senior advisor, Rocky Adkins, to meet with the group that had made the long drive to the commonwealth’s capital city to participate in the annual West Kentucky Day with the Kentucky General Assembly. McConnell was there because he had helped arrange the meeting, which was to have been with Beshear, only to be changed because the governor had to tend to more pressing matters – namely touring flood damage in Kentucky’s eastern third.
Unlike all the other Murrayans, McConnell was not there to visit. Instead, the owner of McConnell Insurance Agency was there because the Capitol is where he now works as Beshear’s executive director of boards and commissions.
As the badge hanging from the belt loop of his suit trousers showed, he is a full-time member of Beshear’s staff, and is expected to remain so for at least the remainder of the governor’s four-year term.
“Yeah, it’s surreal, no doubt,” McConnell said. “Every morning, you drive up here and realize that (the Capitol) is your office. It changes things a little bit with how you see how these processes are with the way our state’s government functions.”
McConnell also said he is proud to hail from the westernmost part of Kentucky, and praised the large contingent from his home area.
“Everyone here has a family,” he said. “They’ve got jobs and other things going on four hours away. But everyone here stood up and made the sacrifice to come up here to Frankfort so that western Kentucky is heard, so that all of the legislators and the governor’s office knows that we have concerns and we want to see progress happen on our end of the state.”
Turning his attention to Beshear, McConnell added, “The commitment he made to bringing me here was a big commitment to western Kentucky. We could be in a staff meeting, and even though I’m sitting in front of him, when they say the words ‘western Kentucky,’ I can feel about 15 sets of eyes turning to me at once. So that means we’re getting attention on our end of the state that we need, and I’m proud to be here to be part of that team, to help you all set that example.”
In a stop in Murray Monday, Beshear gave a brief assessment on McConnell’s performance so far.
“His job is to make sure our boards have diversity in all of its forms and inclusion in all of its forms, including making sure western Kentucky and this area is well-represented,” he said, smiling as he uttered the next words. “And since he has come on, I have seen a number of people appointed from Murray that have come my way.”
Beshear appointed McConnell in December, just after his victory over incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin was made official from the November 2019 general election. Before that, McConnell had acquired experience with a state board by serving more than four years on the Kentucky Board of Medical Licensure. Still, he said the idea of being part of Beshear’s cabinet was the furthest thing from his mind.
“No, it never occurred to me,” said McConnell, who had previously received a co-chairman’s spot on Beshear’s transition team that paved the way for the then-state attorney general to have his program set by the time his inauguration arrived in early December. “I never asked for an office. I got a phone call and this offer was made to me. I was honored to have the offer made to come up here.”
Last Thursday was McConnell’s 45th day on the job, and he said he has learned a lot in that time. However, there was one thing he told his Murray-Calloway compatriots that he would repeat throughout his presentation, and it was a theme that seemed to surround the entire West Kentucky Day activity: It takes a big effort to come from western Kentucky and be part of the everyday workings of the commonwealth’s government.
“You want to know how this process works? You’ve got to be in it, you have to be here and you have to be involved, and that’s the sacrifice it takes, of time and energy, to get that done,” he said. “I’ve heard us talk for years and years from western Kentucky – more than once as a matter of fact – about, ‘Hey, how do we get attention on us?’ or ‘How do we get this back on us?’ It’s going to take sacrifice to get up here and pull it back.
“I try to get home as much as I can. I’m trying to get to as many of my 13-year-old, Cora’s, soccer games this spring, but when the session ends here, everyone else gets to go home. All that will mean is that the lines at the (Capitol) cafeteria will get a little shorter, and they actually will close a line because not as many people will be here. This is my first session, and I can tell you that the level of activity right now will have no comparison to what it will be once the session ends.”
McConnell, though, will remain on the job, serving as the main advisor to Beshear as to which candidates for the numerous boards and commissions across the commonwealth he should appoint. As McConnell told his fellow Murray-Calloway residents, this is a big job.
“So there’s 361 total boards and commissions in Kentucky,” he said, giving a brief description of his duties. “We look at various commissions and boards that have openings, then we go through the process of looking at applications. With 361, there’s something happening at all times. Every week, the fire hose opens up and we start to tackle the openings. And something I’m learning very quickly is that it’s a big commitment to be part of these boards. Before this job, I (served on a board), and it was a real commitment because the board I served on met monthly, and I did that for 4 1/2 years, and it was in Louisville. So that saved the extra 30 minutes from being here in four hours (to Frankfort).
“With every board, there will be a (Kentucky Revised Statute) attached to it, so we’re learning them as we go. Every one we’ve opened up so far was the first time we opened it. That’s how the path is. So we have to look at those statutes, and those statutes will be the governing document of how those boards are lined up, whether it has to be broken down on party, gender, geographic regions, whatever it may be. We just go through them as we can.”
However, while McConnell and his team determine the best candidates, only one person matters when it comes to the appointments.
“That goes in front of the governor … the boss,” he said, revealing something that seemed to surprise most people in the room. “Oh yes, I can tell you for sure, he does review every one of them and he has the final say.”
