WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and 1st District Kentucky Congressman James Comer on Tuesday introduced legislation designed to help Land Between the Lakes secure more federal resources for internal recreation and maintenance needs.
According to a joint news release from McConnell and Comer’s offices, the Land Between the Lakes Recreation and Heritage Act would also institute a number of changes to preserve LBL’s natural heritage.
The bill establishes LBL as a separate unit of the National Forest System with an independent budget, and it authorizes at least $8 million each fiscal year for LBL to ensure the U.S. Forest Service devotes necessary funds to recreation and maintenance, the release said. It also specifies that funds collected from charges and user fees at LBL will stay within the national recreation area to perform new work or deferred maintenance.
The legislation changes the makeup of the LBL Advisory Board, requiring the board to consist of 13 members and placing more control over the board at the local level rather than with the states or Washington, D.C., the release said. Members can serve multiple terms, but not consecutive terms, and must meet twice a year. “To increase transparency and effectiveness, the board must distribute the notices and minutes of its meetings to the public and work with the Forest Service to develop an Annual Work Plan and Annual Forest Management Plan and discuss the balance and status of the LBL Management Fund,” the release said.
“Additionally, local communities have expressed concern over a lack of sufficient law enforcement personnel for the vast territory, forcing the unit to pull resources from surrounding counties,” the release continued. “Last year, the Forest Service conducted a Law Enforcement and Investigations program review in the recreation area which confirmed local officials’ worries and concluded that LBL needs to hire more public safety officers. This legislation encourages the Forest Service to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with state and local entities to clarify jurisdictional issues like policing and requires such a memorandum to be made public. The bill also provides solace to the families of former residents of the LBL, better defining their status and expanding their access to cemeteries within the National Recreation Area’s boundaries.”
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes told the Ledger & Times he had talked to U.S. Sen. Rand Paul some time ago about the need for more federal attention to LBL, so he was pleased to hear that McConnell and Comer had proposed legislation.
“Like so many things in west Kentucky, LBL just hasn’t had the care (it deserves) and hasn’t been on everybody’s radar, so it’s kind of gone by the wayside,” Imes said. “So I think it’s good for the Forestry Management program to get the place back like it was intended to be That’s what the people that they took the land from originally expected, and it’s what they were told (would happen). It’s going to take some time to get it done, but I think a direct appropriation is the best way of handling it.”
Imes said he hoped the legislation signaled that LBL is a priority for MCConnell and Comer and that their attention to it would bring more scrutiny to how LBL is funded and managed by the federal government. With U.S. 68/KY 80 going through Trigg and Marshall counties and connecting LBL traffic to Calloway County, the national recreation area means a lot to Calloway County’s economy and tourism industry, Imes said.
“We’ve got a direct interest in it, and it obviously affects our tourism directly here in Calloway and in Marshall counties in particular, as well as Stewart County and Henry County, Tennessee. With 68/80 being one of the major ways of getting in there and 80 coming on into Murray, I think it’s going to be one of the biggest things we can possibly do in the future to attract the tourist industry, fishing, hunting and all that stuff.”
“As Kentucky’s senior Senator, I see it as my responsibility to ensure the Land Between the Lakes is well-funded, well-maintained, and well-preserved for generations to come,” McConnell said. “I’ve worked with local community leaders for decades to safeguard this important Kentucky landmark and advocated consistently to support their interests at the federal level. Today’s legislation, which I introduced alongside my good friend Congressman Comer, will go a long way toward alleviating the issues faced by the Land Between the Lakes and neighboring communities. From increasing funding, to providing better oversight, to properly safeguarding the area’s heritage and natural resources, this legislation takes the best ideas from community stakeholders and will preserve LBL’s future. I look forward to leading it to passage in the United States Senate.”
“Land Between the Lakes is a crown jewel of tourism in Western Kentucky and holds historical significance for many families in the area,” Comer said. “I’m proud to have worked with Sen. McConnell and local leaders on legislation to preserve its rich tradition. Our bill takes significant action to resolve issues at LBL through targeted funding, increased transparency, and improved law enforcement practices – along with provisions to preserve the area’s natural beauty. I look forward to passing this legislation through Congress and providing a strong boost to one of Kentucky’s signature landmarks.”
“I would like to thank Sen. McConnell and Rep. Comer for their continued leadership, their willingness to continue to fight for the Land Between the Lakes, and their efforts to ensure protection and funding for the future,” said Trigg County Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander. “Most importantly, I deeply appreciate their willingness to help protect the Between the Rivers folks’ heritage.”
“Sen. McConnell and Congressman Comer have worked together to ensure LBL will be protected and preserved for our future generations,” said Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White. “They’ve assured local stakeholders will have a seat at the table when discussing the use of our land at LBL. Real people are about to start making decisions on the future of LBL and I couldn’t be more excited about the potential they’re going to realize there. This change in legislation will be the single most important piece of work we have accomplished at LBL regarding proper funding in years. It is a game-changer.”
“The Friends of Land Between the Lakes greatly appreciates the efforts of Congressman Comer and Sen. McConnell in restoring funds for the Land Between the Lakes Recreation Area in a recently drafted U.S. House bill,” said Nan Waldrop, incoming president of the Friends of Land Between the Lakes Board of Trustees. “Their strong support for the area is widely known. We remember and appreciate Sen. McConnell’s successful efforts to secure funding when Land Between the Lakes was transferred from the Tennessee Valley Authority to the USDA Forest Service. We also appreciate the ongoing support of Rep. Comer at recent hearings. This effort will work hand-in-hand with the Friends of LBL’s mission to provide education and stewardship for family oriented recreation in the National Recreation Area.”
“Land given to my family for service in the Revolutionary War was taken by force to create Land Between the Lakes,” said David Nickell, president of Between the Rivers. “This was justified by a promise of what LBL would become. That promise failed. Those of us who lost our homes have worked for more than 50 years to turn LBL into what it was promised to be. This legislative change is the most promising step towards keeping the promise that was made in exchange for our cultural heritage I have ever seen.”
LBL covers 171,280 acres between Lake Barkley and Kentucky Lake in Kentucky and Tennessee. McConnell said he had “worked for decades to streamline and preserve funding for LBL,” and that Congress had passed his Land Between the Lakes Protection Act into law in 1998 “to put LBL under the stable administration of the U.S. Forest Service and provide significant federal resources to support its maintenance.”
Murray Ledger & Times reporter Hawkins Teague (hteague@murrayledger.com) contributed to this report.
