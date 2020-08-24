MURRAY — While in Murray last week, Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell discussed several aspects related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the CARES Act that he helped develop that sent millions of dollars to Murray-Calloway County Hospital, helping it stay afloat during a financial crisis.
However, something that not only people in Murray want to see, but the world in general, is something that could stop this virus that has basically wrecked society, as people know it. That would be a vaccine, a way to give people protection against the virus whose trail of destruction continues to grow, as well as protecting economies around the world.
McConnell talked about that too on Thursday during his visit to the J. Stuart Poston Center for Health and Wellness at MCCH. And he said that the pursuit of this weapon to end COVID-19’s rule over the planet has the same characteristics as another major undertaking in the 1940s.
“So let me give you the latest on the issue of the pursuit of a vaccine. If you’re familiar with the term “Manhattan Project,’ it was applied to the effort of our country during World War II to get the atomic bomb,” McConnell said of the weapon that U.S. forces would eventually use twice on Japanese cities, one on Hiroshima, the other on Nagasaki.
The action, authorized by President Harry S. Truman in early August 1945, resulted in between 190,000 and 260,000 people losing their lives. However, it also did what it was intended to do, avoid having Allied forces attempt to invade Japan. Surrender came from Japan a few weeks later.
“Everything was thrown into that. It was time sensitive. They were anxious to get an outcome and stop the war, and it worked,” McConnell said, shifting gears to fast forward to today’s situation. “This time, we have a Manhattan Project-type focus on getting a vaccine.
“Major pharmaceutical companies are in the middle of trials, and, amazingly enough, some of them, before they finish the trials, it’s looking optimistic, they’re going ahead and producing doses because, imagine if we have one or more vaccines that are provably effective! Think about how many doses we’re going to need not just here in the U.S., but everybody all over the world. We’re going to need a massive amount of doses.”
McConnell, the Senate’s majority leader, said the vaccine could be available soon.
“The earliest prediction I’ve heard is that it would be later this year or early next year, and it either of those goals resulted in one or more vaccines, it would be in record time,” he said. “The Manhattan Project-type focus on this project will have gotten us through this in a record amount of time.”
And, as he has been doing in recent appearances, McConnell offered his advice on what people can do while waiting for the vaccine to be made available.
“In the meantime, Dr. (Anthony) Fauci (the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) has said that we can’t shut down the economy again, and I agree with him. So, between now and then, wear a mask, social distance and try to prevent the spread,” he said, holding the mask up for those gathered in the Poston Gym to see. He spoke at the microphone without his mask in order to be better heard and understood, then immediately placed it back over his face once he had concluded,
Hospital CEO Jerry Penner and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nick O’Dell stood closest to McConnell as he spoke, at a distance of 10 feet, actually 4 feet farther than guidance recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This marked the only time McConnell was unmasked during his stay.
“Let’s protect ourselves and others until we can get the vaccine and put this horrible disease in the rear-view mirror. I came here today to give you some hope about things on the horizon. I wish I could give you an actual time line, but I think we’ll be able to see it sometime in the not-so-distant future.”
