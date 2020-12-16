McConnell congratulates Biden on Electoral College victory, praises TrumpStaff Report WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky on Tuesday congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and complimented the Trump administration on its “major accomplishments” over the last four years. “Six weeks ago, Americans voted in this year’s general election,” McConnell said during a speech on the Senate floor. “The legal and constitutional processes have continued to play out. Yesterday (Monday), electors met in all 50 states. So, as of this morning, our country officially has a President-elect and a Vice President-elect. “Many millions of us had hoped the presidential election would yield a different result. But our system of government has processes to determine who will be sworn in on January the 20th. “The Electoral College has spoken. So today, I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden. The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He has devoted himself to public service for many years. I also congratulate the Vice President-elect, our colleague from California, Sen. Harris. Beyond our differences, all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect for the first time. “I look forward to finishing out the next 36 days strong with President Trump. Our nation needs us to add another bipartisan chapter to this record of achievement.” McConnell spent most of his speech praising Trump’s achievements as his term draws to a close. “Over the last four years, our country has benefitted from a presidential term filled with major accomplishments,” he said. “President Donald Trump has repeatedly surprised the skeptics, confounded his critics and delivered significant policy victories that have strengthened our country. “Case in point: Back in May, when the President set the goal of finding a pandemic-ending vaccine by the end of this year, his timeline was dismissed by people who assumed they knew better. … Well, with the genius of science, support from Congress, and the bold leadership of the Trump Administration, that medical miracle arrived right on schedule.” n “Americans on the front lines are receiving vaccinations as we speak. This episode offers a kind of microcosm of the last four years. On so many subjects — from economic prosperity to foreign policy to protecting American families — the skeptics doubted him, the critics derided him, but President Trump has delivered.” McConnell also praised Trump for his border security policies, enacting “bold regulatory changes,” and passing “once-in-a-generation tax reform,” among other things. “The outsider who swore he would shake up Washington and lead our country to new accomplishments both at home and abroad proceeded to do exactly that,” he said. “President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence deserve our thanks and our gratitude for their tireless work — and their essential roles in all these victories and many more.”