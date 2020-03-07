MURRAY — The most powerful person in the United States Senate will headline the speaking lineup for a major Republican Party event next week in Murray.
Kentucky GOP 1st District Chairman Greg DeLancey of Murray confirmed Friday that U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky will be the keynote speaker for the annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner that is hosted by the Calloway County Republican Party. The event is set for 6 p.m. next Saturday, March 14, in the Curris Center Ballroom of the Murray State University campus.
McConnell, who is in his fifth term in the Senate, is attempting to earn a sixth, and currently is the longest-serving member of the Senate. He is facing four challengers in the Kentucky GOP primary that is set for May. With a win there, he will move on to the general election in November.
“He’s coming here amidst all of the things he’s been involved in with the Senate, so obviously he will have some exciting stories to tell,” DeLancey said. “This is also a time where he will talk about conservatism within the party and he’ll be able to tell us what kinds of things are going on in Washington.
“For us, this dinner is always an important time for (GOP members) to celebrate the successes of leaders and their Republican values. This is regarded widely as the party of Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan, so a goal here is to celebrate those presidents from the past and what they have meant to this party.”
In addition to McConnell, Kentucky 1st District Congressman James Comer, a former Kentucky agriculture commissioner who is quite familiar with western Kentucky and Murray in particular, will also be on the speaking card next Saturday. Comer is in his second term and running for his third term this year.
DeLancey also said three Kentucky constitutional officers will speak, two of whom were elected in November. Daniel Cameron became the first black constitutional officer when he was elected attorney general, while Paducah native Michael Adams was elected secretary of state. They will be joined by state Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, who succeeded Comer and has been elected twice to that position.
DeLancey said he sees this event as a kind of kickoff to the political season for the party, which has added importance this year, being that it is a presidential election year and the current holder of that office, Donald Trump, is a Republican. With that in mind, DeLancey noted that Kentucky GOP members will soon be selected for delegate spots for the upcoming national convention later this year in Charlotte, North Carolina.
He said that activity starts in a few weeks with county elections, followed by districts in April. Delegates elected at the district level will then advance for consideration at the state level and eventually the national level.
Cost for the Lincoln-Reagan event in Murray is $50 per ticket and tickets can be purchased via eventbright.com.
