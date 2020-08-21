MURRAY — Murray-Calloway County Hospital officials have said several times how grateful they are that their facility received several million dollars in federal funding during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thursday, they had the chance to meet with and thank the person who was instrumental in making that happen, Kentucky U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, who is also the Senate’s majority leader. McConnell made MCCH one of the stops on a tour of medical facilities throughout western Kentucky.
“I don’t know how many times the Senator has had an opportunity to have a press conference in a gymnasium, but this is a very appropriate environment for what is existing right now,” said hospital CEO Jerry Penner of how Thursday’s audience, numbering less than 50 people, was socially distanced and wearing face masks inside the gymnasium of the J. Stuart Poston Center for Health and Wellness at MCCH.
He then quickly got to the issue of the day and that was how the CARES Act, the economic stimulus package that sent about $3 trillion into the American economy to help people and businesses suffering financially from the coronavirus, provided desperately needed help for the hospital.
“Let me take you back to March 2020. Our life changed. Something happened. We began to take on an unseen foe called COVID-19 and it was a tremendous challenge for us,” Penner said. “The first 15 days of March, life was good. We were about $500,000 ahead and probably headed toward one of our record months. Then, the 15th of March came along and things just really became financially devastating for our facility. We had to stop our elective surgeries, many of our clinic visits were canceled, patients weren’t coming to our emergency department, and ancillary services were not being used.
“In the next 16 days of the month, we lost $1 million. You think that was bad? In April, we lost another $4 1/2 million. Put that in perspective. In one month, we lost more than this hospital has ever lost in a 12-month period. This didn’t fall on deaf ears in Washington and certainly Mitch McConnell led the way in helping us out.”
CARES money began arriving a few months later.
“So what did we do with it? Just to bring it down to the local level, and Jerry was talking about it earlier, but let’s look at this hospital alone,” McConnell said. “There was $13.9 million from one part of the CARES Act and $13.8 million in this delayed advance payment, which (looking at Penner) I know you hope will be something other than a loan. At the moment, it’s a loan (meaning it may have to be repaid), but it’s pushed out into the future. It was also about that same time that (Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear) and I entered into a Medicaid settlement unrelated to the CARES Act that provided another $4 million to these guys.
“So that money came straight into Calloway County for this facility. Also, Murray State University received $6.3 million, so you can see that this is an all-out attempt to literally tackle a health-care crisis and prop up the economy all at one time.”
McConnell also returned the gratitude being extended to him by not only Penner and hospital administrators, but members of the Murray-Calloway County Public Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees as well.
“The reason I’m here today is to thank you for being health-care heroes,” McConnell said, “When this pandemic hit, we obviously had never had this experience before and none of us knew what to do about it.”
MCCH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nick O’Dell said that the financial assistance from the federal level allowed the hospital to continue doing its work that continues today.
“Surviving financially as an independent, locally-controlled hospital is not easy, especially without the backing of a large health-care system,” O’Dell said, listing things the hospital managed to do because of the financial help. “We partnered with other health-care facilities, as well as assisted living facilities in the area, to step in and help mitigate the spread when they had positive cases, especially in preventing larger outbreaks like we’ve seen in larger congregate care settings. We’ve led the effort to bring wide-spread testing to the Purchase region and I’m proud to state that, to date, Murray-Calloway County Hospital has conducted over 10,000 tests since the beginning of the pandemic and that’s 50% of the tests that have been done in the Purchase region.
“We set up a negative-pressure clinic to take care of symptoms for respiratory patients with illness, including COVID-19, and we converted an entire floor of the hospital into negative-pressure isolation so that patients could be cared for in a safe environment that was safe for the patient as well as the staff.
“Without the financial support we have received from the federal government, we would have been severely limited in providing our services to the community. I also think it is important to know that the staff of this hospital have literally poured their blood, their sweat and tears into this community during this pandemic. We have had members of our staff that donated blood for our patients being treated at our facility.”
McConnell said he has not surrendered hope that a second major stimulus package can come from Washington before the general election in November, but he said partisan politics, which were absent during the formation of the CARES Act, have arisen this summer and are making this process difficult. He sad three things he is seeking to have included in that package is funding to go toward liability protection for doctors, nurses, school systems and others as the pandemic continues, avoiding what he called “an epidemic of lawsuits.” He also said help for education, as well as workers of businesses like hotels and restaurants are things he is seeking to include in that package.
