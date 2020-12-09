WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Tuesday he had named Marshall County native Terry Carmack as the next chief of staff in his personal office in Washington, D.C.
Carmack currently serves as McConnell’s state director. McConnell’s outgoing chief of staff, Phil Maxson, is leaving after nearly 10 years with the office to return to Kentucky to raise his family, a news release from McConnell’s office said.
“Terry Carmack has been a friend and trusted advisor for more than 30 years,” McConnell said in the release. “I’m grateful he will continue to serve Kentucky as my new chief of staff. He’s the perfect mixture of talent and hard work. For the last decade as my state director, Terry has traveled to every corner of Kentucky to listen to families’ stories and concerns. Now, he’s the best choice to help me advance our Commonwealth’s priorities in the Senate. Terry is ready to lead my D.C. and state staffs, in coordination with my leadership office, to deliver for Kentucky and Middle America.”
Carmack, who grew up in Marshall County, has served as McConnell’s state director since June 2010. He previously worked as the political director at the National Republican Congressional Committee and served as chief of staff for two Kentucky Republican members of Congress, Anne Northup and Ed Whitfield. The news release said Carmack also has experience in positions at the White House and the Small Business Administration.
Carmack’s first job on Capitol Hill was working in McConnell’s mailroom beginning in 1985. Carmack attended Murray State University and is a graduate of George Mason University. He is the brother of Calloway County Republican Party Chair Vickie Travis.
The transition will officially take place in January. Sharon Soderstrom is the chief of staff in McConnell’s Leadership office.
“Congratulations to Terry Carmack for being named Leader McConnell’s chief of staff,” said Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown in a statement emailed to media. “We’re proud of Terry for this exciting announcement, and know that his leadership and experience will help Leader McConnell continue his work to be a strong voice for Kentucky in Washington, D.C. We know Terry well, not only as a member of our state committee, but also as a leader and a friend and are proud to see him chosen to fill this important role.
“Kentucky Republicans are also grateful to Leader McConnell’s outgoing Chief of Staff Phil Maxson for his years of dedicated service and wish him and his family the best as he returns to Kentucky.”
