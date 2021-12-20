MAYFIELD – In addition to a scheduled visit from Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell to look at damage from the Dec. 10 tornado, Mayfield also received a surprise visit from former Vice President Mike Pence Saturday.
“While en route to pick some supplies at our command post behind the courthouse, I drove up on a small crowd,” Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden said on his office’s Facebook page. “When I exited my truck, I was greeted by Vice President Mike Pence. This man came to our town, no advanced notice, no fanfare, and intentionally did not want to hinder our efforts. I had a conversation with him and he said to please relay his sincere thoughts and prayers for all of us. He then asked to pray with us there on that spot. He was humble, kind, and genuine. It was an honor.”
President Joe Biden pledged during his visits to Mayfield and Dawson Springs on Wednesday that the federal government would pay for the cleanup costs from the tornado in the first 30 days of recovery work. During a press gaggle on Saturday with Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan, McConnell talked about what comes next.
“The challenge the mayor and others are going to have here looking beyond the first 30 days is how do you rebuild and where will the funds come from?” McConnell said. “That’s going to be the challenge for us – the mayor and at our level (Congress) – is to try to figure out how to get additional federal funding here to get you through the recovery. The cleanup part, I expect, will probably actually be smooth.”
O’Nan said that after the first 30 days, she would like to see some kind of arrangement where maybe the City of Mayfield pays for 10% of the rebuilding and recovery efforts and the federal government picks up the additional 90%.
“We are going to follow up and see if we can try to find additional sources of funds for that period beyond the 30 days the mayor is concerned about,” McConnell added. “Obviously, all the local officials (have similar requests). We were in Dawson Springs earlier, and they had the very same concerns. So we will be reporting to you as we move along. We want to stay with you for the long-haul, because I know there’s always a lot of attention in the beginning and then it begins to subside as people forget and move on.”
