MURRAY – Speaking to local business leaders in Murray Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell held up the 2020 CARES Act as an appropriate response to the COVID-19 pandemic while criticizing more recent Democratic-sponsored legislation as unnecessarily costly at a time when the economy was already recovering.
McConnell was speaking at a luncheon hosted by the Murray-Calloway County Economic Development Corporation at SpringHill Suites, and attendees included EDC board members as well as Murray State University officials and other Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce members. McConnell is the longest-serving Kentucky senator, as well as the longest-serving Republican leader in the history of the U.S. Senate. He was majority leader from 2015 until January of this year, and he is currently minority leader because the Senate is now evenly split between Republicans and Democrats, meaning that Vice President Kamala Harris gives the Democrats the tie-breaking vote. Using a football analogy, McConnell said he has been the Senate’s offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator.
McConnell painted the scene of February 2020, crediting the Republican-passed Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 with having a large part in bolstering the economy that was still strong at that time. After the coronavirus reached the U.S. and the pandemic caused widespread lockdowns across the country, the economy began cratering and McConnell said consensus started to build on Capitol Hill that Congress needed to act boldly to save the economy. The result was the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act.
“The CARES Act started in my office and we literally built it out from scratch to deal with a situation we never encountered before,” McConnell said. “In the course of a year, we ended up, on a pretty overwhelming bipartisan basis … (building) a major recovery effort that cumulatively added about $5 trillion to the national debt – which we wouldn’t have done under any other circumstance. A 100-year pandemic argues for solutions you would not otherwise even contemplate. So we sought to float the economy in a variety of different ways, but I thought the one way that was most extraordinary was the PPP loan program (Paycheck Protection Program). Seventy-thousand Kentucky small businesses took advantage of it. … That, among other things, floated the economy. $16 million for Murray State, $412 million for colleges and universities in Kentucky.”
McConnell then gave a full-throated endorsement of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Literally, we tried to prop up the economy; but, of course, you can’t do that forever,” he said. “And the solution ultimately is a vaccine. I’m a bit of student of vaccines, having been a polio victim when I was a kid … and I’ve read a lot about that particular disease and how long it took to actually conquer it – 70 years. Seventy years to get two vaccines that finally stopped it. You’re in an amazing country; as a result of an extraordinary pharmaceutical industry and $50 billion we put into something we called ‘Operation Warp Speed,’ (they) came up with not one, not two, but three highly effective vaccines in under a year. A modern medical miracle by any objective standard. That, obviously, is the only way to finally finish this thing off.
“I’d like to say – again, going back to a football analogy – we’re in the red zone on vaccines, but we’re not quite in the end zone yet. And I want to say again, there’s no good reason not to get vaccinated. We need to finish the job. And I know there is some skepticism out there, but let me put it this way: it may not guarantee that you don’t get it, but it almost guarantees you don’t die from it if you get it. So I hope we’ll continue to emphasize the importance of finishing the job on vaccination and get this into the end zone once and for all.”
McConnell said that as vaccines started going into arms at the beginning of the year and businesses that had been shut down for months began to reopen, he was “astonished” that President Joe Biden and his administration were recommending $2 trillion more in new spending. That proposed legislation became the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and McConnell said he felt the bill was “wildly out of proportion” to the needs of the moment.
“I said, ‘This sounds like what we did a year ago, before the vaccine, before the PPP loan program, before we floated the economy,’” McConnell said. “‘This doesn’t make sense. It’s wildly out of proportion to where the country is now.’ Well, it passed on a straight party-line vote. Not a single member of my party voted for it.”
McConnell blamed ARPA for causing “raging inflation” and making it difficult for employers to get people to come back to work because of the extended $300-a-week unemployment benefits included in the bill. McConnell noted that Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, decided to wait until September to cut off the $300 weekly benefits, but surrounding states’ governors – including those in Tennessee, West Virginia, Indiana, Ohio and Missouri – chose to end them much earlier to entice people to come back to work.
McConnell said he is also worried that Democrats will push to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% back to 28%, which he said would “make us once again the highest corporate tax rate in the world,” adding, “We thought we just fixed that four years ago when we took 35% down to 21%.”
McConnell said he likes Biden a lot personally and that he made some deals with him when he was President Barack Obama’s vice president, but that he does not consider Biden a moderate in any way. He said Biden only ran as a moderate to differentiate himself from left-wing presidential candidates like Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, but it seems evident to him that the Sanders wing of the party is in control of the administration’s agenda. He said that although Biden might be president, with a 50-50 Senate and a narrow Democratic majority in the House of Representatives, he does not think Democrats have anything resembling a mandate from the American people.
McConnell said, however, that while he feels disagreement between the two major parties is now wider than it’s ever been, the news media emphasizes this conflict too much because there is plenty of business that passes through Congress without any problem.
“Any time we agree to do something, it’s not news,” McConnell said. “With all due respect to the people in the back (where reporters were sitting during the speech), they teach them in journalism school that only controversy sells, and any time you come together for something important, it seems to not be noteworthy. It’s not that we have personality problems with each other; it’s not that we have a lack of collegiality. On the things that we can agree on, we do. But on things that … would fundamentally change the country, in my opinion, for the worse, we’re not going to have agreement. We’re going to have a big argument.
“And the American people in the end decide these things through their elections, and the last election we had was a pretty close call. The president (Donald Trump) was not re-elected, but his party had a really good day, and there’s no mandate (for the Democratic Party’s agenda).”
The senator took a few questions from the audience, and he was asked about environmental regulations. As he has said many times before, McConnell repeated that he is proud to have blocked President Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia and that he helped confirm President Trump’s three appointments to the court. He said some of the proposed environmental regulations may be subject to judicial review by the court, and he felt good about the court’s current makeup. Several recent cases have been decided by the conservative majority on a 6-3 vote.
At the end of McConnell’s appearance, EDC President Mark Manning thanked McConnell and his wife, former U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, for their efforts in getting Murray and Calloway County the funding it needs to expand U.S. 641 into a four-lane highway reaching the Tennessee border. He said it would increase commerce and would greatly reduce accidents south of Murray, which have claimed the lives of many residents and Murray State students over the years.
“I hope that when you fly out of Murray, you can get the pilot to circle a little bit south of town,” Manning said. “You will be amazed at the amount of work that’s been done. Twenty years ago, we had one four-lane access to an interstate. Now, we have north, east and west, and soon, hopefully, it will be south. We thank you for that; that’s one of the biggest projects that’s happened (to Murray in decades).”
