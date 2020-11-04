MURRAY – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell easily defended his seat against Democratic Party challenger Amy McGrath Tuesday, sending the Louisville Republican back to Washington D.C. for his seventh term.
According to the Associated Press, McConnell received 1,175,532 votes (58.2%) statewide, compared to McGrath’s 764,433 votes (37.8%) and Libertarian Party nominee Brad Barron’s 79,952 votes (4%)
According to the unofficial vote count from the Calloway County Clerk’s Office, McConnell received 10,626 votes (60.85%) out of 17,462 votes in Calloway County. McGrath received 6174 votes (35.36%) and Barron received 662 votes (3.79%).
“I never imagined Kentuckians would make me the longest-serving senator in our state’s history or that my fellow Senate Republicans would make me the longest-serving Republican leader in U.S. Senate history,” McConnell said in his victory speech, according to NBC News. “Together, we’ve used Kentucky’s front-row seat for the good of our state and of our nation.”
He later added, “Tonight, Kentuckians said, ‘We’re not finished yet.’ Kentucky wants more of the policies that built the best economy in modern history, not socialism that would stifle prosperity and hurt workers.”
“We don’t yet know which presidential candidate will begin a new term in January,” McConnell said, according to Kentucky Today. “We don’t know which party will control the Senate. But some things are certain already. We know grave challenges will remain before us, challenges that could not care less about our political polarization. We know our next president will need to unite the country, even as we all continue to bring different ideas and commitments to the table.”
The Republican Party of Kentucky congratulated McConnell shortly after the race was called.
“Tonight is a great night for Kentucky,” said Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown. “From fighting for Kentucky jobs and businesses and remaking the federal judiciary, to enacting the largest rescue package in American history, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell delivers results for Kentuckians time and time again. We couldn’t be more proud to have helped him earn another term as a voice for our state in Washington.”
Calloway County Republican Party Chair Vickie Travis said it had been a great evening for Republicans, both locally and across the state.
“I think we all expected Sen. McConnell to do well,” Travis said. “His record is so strong. Most everyone is aware of what he’s done for Kentucky, so I think we expected him to do well, and he did and we’re so pleased.”
“Seeing Sen. McConnell soundly defeat Amy McGrath was a super pleasure, and I think here in Calloway County, the same trend was there, so it was exciting,” said Greg DeLancey, the GOP chair for Kentucky’s 1st Congressional District. He added that McConnell didn’t campaign as much as he normally would because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he was especially pleased that McConnell spent much of his time in the lead-up to the election making sure that new Associate Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed by the Senate.
Calloway County Democratic Party Chair David Ramey said that any time the top of the Republican ticket runs as well as President Donald Trump has in Kentucky, it’s going to be hard for Democratic candidates to make headway. However, he thought McGrath ran a good campaign and paid attention to the concerns of western Kentucky voters.
“I thought Amy McGrath was engaged here; she made several visits and had a team on the ground,” Ramey said.
“I’m so proud of what this grassroots campaign achieved,” McGrath said on Twitter. “This race was never about me – or Mitch McConnell – it was about Kentuckians. The legacy of this campaign will be that we don’t have to accept politics as usual. I look forward to building a better future for Kentucky.”
