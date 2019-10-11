PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday that it had arrested a Murray man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of drugs.
In a news release, the sheriff’s office said that deputies stopped a Ford F-150 pickup truck on Wednesday due to traffic violations. It then said that the driver, identified as Robert Dennis, 46, of Murray, was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana, methamphetamine and other items of drug paraphernalia.
Dennis was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail in Paducah. He is charged with having no rearview mirror on his vehicle, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.