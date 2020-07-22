PADUCAH — In a news release Tuesday, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said that it responded Monday to an address in the area of Oaks Road for a sexual assault.
Neighbors had called 911 after discovering that their neighbor was sexually assaulted. Upon arrival, the sheriff’s office said that Gary Pugh, 38, was attempting to leave the residence but was stopped by neighbors.
During the investigation, a female, believed to be 80, told deputies that she was sexually assaulted by Pugh. The victim stated Pugh came to her house under the ruse to pray for her. The victim stated that, when Pugh arrived, he locked the door behind him.
Almost immediately after Pugh arrived, she said he forced her into the bathroom, where he began to strike her in the face with his fist. Deputies and detectives noted evidence of trauma to the victim’s face, including multiple injuries. The victim stated Pugh kept repeating that he was going to kill her and slammed her head into the bathtub which caused even more injuries.
Deputies said Pugh then began to sexually assault the victim, but was interrupted by a neighbor who had come to check on her after seeing a strange vehicle at her residence. The neighbor began to pound on the door causing Pugh to flee from the residence.
Pugh was ultimately stopped by more neighbors until deputies arrived. The victim, who was not named, was treated at a local hospital and later released. Pugh was taken into custody by Deputies and lodge at the McCracken County Jail on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree assault.
