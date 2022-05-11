PADUCAH – A Metropolis, Illinois man has been charged with first-degree robbery after allegedly using a shovel to rob the FNB Bank in Lone Oak.
According to a news release from the McCracken County Sherrif’s Office, the FNB Bank’s Lone Oak Office reported a bank robbery at approximately 9:06 a.m. Tuesday. The bank reported an older black male had entered the bank carrying a shovel and demanding the teller give him the money from the drawer. The suspect allegedly fled the bank after being given a sum of money.
Deputies and detectives responded to the bank and immediate area to begin searching for and attempting to identify the suspect. MCSO said an exhaustive search of the area was conducted, along with locating and viewing all video surveillance from both the bank and neighboring businesses. Based on the video surveillance located, MCSO said deputies quickly discovered that the suspect had allegedly approached the bank on foot, committed the robbery and then fled in the same direction. Detectives concentrated in the area where the suspect was known to have fled, and were were then able to identify the vehicle with which the suspect had allegedly arrived in the area.
Detectives were able to confirm that the registered owner of the vehicle was also the suspect in bank robbery, MCSO said. Reginald Thomas, 66, of Metropolis, Illinois, was identified by deputies as the suspect who committed the bank robbery, MCSO said.
The search immediately turned to the Metropolis area for Thomas, MCSO said. At approximately 12:30 p.m., the Metropolis Police Department located the suspect vehicle, but the vehicle was not occupied by Thomas. The investigation and manhunt for Thomas continued until Thomas was ultimately located at approximately 3:30 p.m. in Metropolis.
“(Detectives went to) two different locations in Metropolis,” MCSO Chief Deputy Ryan Norman said from Metropolis during an impromptu news conference posted on the MSCO Facebook page. “ … The suspect was located at one of the residences here in Metropolis, Illinois and was taken into custody pursuant to an arrest warrant the detectives had already received. So far, we’ve already located evidence … that the suspect was wearing (during the robbery), as well as evidence to (show) that he was the person that, in fact, robbed the bank.”
Thomas has numerous pending criminal court cases in multiple different counties, MCSO said. He is also currently on federal parole for a prior bank robbery conviction. Thomas also has warrants for failing to appear in McCracken Circuit Court and a federal parole violation warrant. Upon being extradited back to McCracken County, Thomas will be charged with first-degree robbery, which is a class B felony, MCSO said.
MCSO was assisted by the Paducah Police Department, Metropolis Police Department and the FBI.
“I want to give thanks to the Paducah Police Department, as well as the other agencies that have been assisting us all day,” Norman said. “We are thankful this came to a safe ending and were able to come to a conclusion and find the lone suspect within a matter of hours. Thank you to anyone that gave tips throughout the morning as well.”
FNB Bank did not release a statement on the robbery Tuesday, but posted on its Facebook page that morning that the Lone Oak Office would be closed for the remainder of the day. People were instead encouraged to seek assistance at the Paducah Midtown Office, and the bank assured customers it would reopen with regular business hours on Wednesday.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
