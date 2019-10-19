MURRAY — A Murray man facing charges related to a 2018 incident in which an SUV was driven into a south side bank entered a guilty plea Thursday.
Dennis McCuiston, 30, entered the plea in front of Judge James T. Jameson in Calloway Circuit Court. This comes just days before he was to have stood trial in the case.
Calloway Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney James Burkeen said McCuiston entered a plea on a charge of assault in the second degree, as well as one court of criminal mischief. This will carry a 10-year prison sentence. Burkeen added that McCuiston pleaded guilty, but mentally ill, giving him better access to mental health options within the department of corrections.
“I think it’s a good result,” Burkeen said. “Obviously, there are some big (mental) affects there with him. You also had one relatively minor injury inside the bank, but you also had another person who received a major injury. That person ended up losing a leg from the impact.
“And he exhibited some rather odd behavior after that happened.”
The crash happened on the afternoon of July 27, 2018, at what was the Region’s Bank Southside branch on South 12th Street. Murray Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Brant Shutt said McCuiston was taken into custody shortly after the incident.
This incident occurred about two weeks before the Region’s branch was closed. It has now the southside branch for FNB Bank.
McCuiston remains incarcerated at the Calloway County Jail. He will be sentenced on Dec. 19.
•••
A Tennessee woman who authorities say has a reputation for running from the law has a new attorney.
Lacey Day, 21, of Buchanan, Tennessee, was in Calloway Circuit Court Thursday for a status hearing in her case. Standing beside her at the defense podium was Murray attorney Michael Pitman, who told Jameson he had been obtained as counsel by Day a few days earlier.
Day is facing multiple charges in connection with not only leading law enforcement officers on high-speed pursuits, but also drug activity. She was captured in early July when Calloway County Chief Deputy Sheriff Nicky Knight managed to apprehend her at Cypress Springs Resort along Kentucky Lake.
On that occasion, Knight posed as a visitor to the facility and struck up a conversation with a woman later identified as Day while she was away from her car. He eventually was able to take her into custody.
Day, however, was not just wanted in Calloway County. At least five counties total have cases pending against her.
Day is charged with buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), fleeing or evading police in the first degree (motor vehicle), possession of no operators/moped license in Calloway County. She also is classified as being a fugitive from justice.
She also faces second-degree fleeing/evading (on foot), drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of meth charges in Ohio County and a failure to appear in court charge in Todd County. Those charges carry bonds of $10,000 and under. The fugitive charge has no bond. Steger also said Day has charges pending in Henderson County, while Henry County, Tennessee Sheriff Monte Belew also said that she faces numerous charges in that jurisdiction as well.
Because of her status as a fugitive, Day is being held in the Calloway County Jail with no bond. Pitman asked for about a month to prepare for her case, which Jameson granted.
Day will next appear in Calloway Circuit on Nov. 19.
Individuals facing charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
