MURRAY – A seemingly stunned Monty McCuiston accepted the Murray-Calloway County Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year award Friday night at the chamber’s annual Business Celebration.
McCuiston is the owner of Max’s 641 Towing & Service, which was founded by his father, William “Max” McCuiston. He is currently in his second term as a Murray City Council member, and is also the founder of the non-profit organization Towing for Toys. That organization was nominated earlier in the chamber awards ceremony for Nonprofit Organization of the Year. That award went to Soup for the Soul, but if McCuiston thought he was going home empty-handed, he was in for a huge surprise. Given how his late father still looms large in his life and has his name on the business, the timing for the award could not have been more appropriate.
“Oh, goodness. Moments like this make me wish I had audited my public speaking back in my college days,” McCuiston said with a laugh after taking the microphone onstage. “My dad passed away 16 years ago today, and I vowed to him that I would live up to his expectations and run his business the way that he would want it to be run. I wanted to form an organization in his honor, and that’s where we came up with Towing for Toys.
“I couldn’t do it without my family. I couldn’t do it without Jeremy (Price, an employee at Max’s 641). He’s been by my side for everything through our organization. We’re just happy to be here in place so we can give back to the community, and I just want to say thank you. I had no clue that this was going to happen.”
The evening’s master of ceremonies was Amy Cloud, executive director of the Association of Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Executives. In her introduction, Cloud said Towing for Toys began in 2013 and raised around $2,000 in its first year. By the fall of 2020, even with battling the COVID-19 pandemic and having to adjust fundraising events, they were able to pull off their largest fundraising campaign to date, with almost $57,000 raised to serve the needs of more than 1,300 children, she said.
Cloud also said McCuiston had continually advocated on behalf of Murray businesses during his time on the city council, and in the beginning of the pandemic, he was part of a program created by the city to provide economic relief for small businesses. She said he has looked for ways to bring more traffic to Murray’s downtown businesses, as well as new ways to streamline working with city government.
“As a business owner, he understands how decisions made at the city government level can impact our business community,” Cloud said before announcing McCuiston’s name. “He also knows that sometimes tough choices must be made in order to advance the community, but was willing to step up to the challenge despite its difficulty. Service to the citizens and service to the business community are two essential qualities that should form the foundation of Citizen of the Year. Our award winner tonight exemplifies those qualities and then some.”
Because of the pandemic, Friday’s event was the first Business Celebration since July of 2019. At the beginning of the awards ceremony, Cloud said this was the 10th consecutive year Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB) had sponsored the business celebration. Jason Pittman, CFSB’s Calloway County market manager, welcomed attendees and said the last year-and-a-half dealing with the pandemic has been challenging, to say the least, but he believes brighter days are ahead.
“A tough and trying time seems to always bring out the best in Calloway Countians, and I think we can all take a look around and think back on the last year-and-a-half and realize the great way that our community came together, joined forces, got through this thing and is still working through this thing in all facets of business life in this area,” Pittman said. “So congratulations to our community for doing such a good job in managing and dealing with this and moving on in a positive direction.”
In her remarks, past Chamber Board Chair Janette DeWitt, a Realtor at Kopperud Realty, talked about how the board was very thoughtful and “intentional” with their decisions as it navigated the unfamiliar terrain of the pandemic. She praised Chamber President/CEO Michelle Bundren and Director of Membership Development Hailey Anderson for continuing to keep members up-to-date on information from state and local government from the start, as well as holding virtual Business@Breakfast events and business roundtables on Zoom so members could talk with other members about ways they had coped with shutdowns and other COVID-related regulations.
DeWitt also thanked front line and health care workers for their hard work throughout the pandemic and introduced a video the chamber had produced with Murray-Calloway County Hospital employees reacting as they read notes of thanks from the public.
Current Chamber Board Chair Katrina Coffelt, owner and founder of Bridges Family Center LLC, said she vividly remembered the day when everything changed for her business and the rest of the country. She said that on March 15, 2020, she was in labor with her daughter while also on the phone trying to figure out how to set procedures that would keep her staff safe.
Bundren said the chamber is not just its staff and board members, but thrives on its volunteers and every single one of its members. She the ultimate goal of the organization is to keep Murray and Calloway County’s economy thriving for the benefit of all its residents.
“My hope is that my children and your children will have opportunity to stay, to work here and make a life here,” she said. “That’s why we at the chamber are so passionate about the work that we do and are extremely dedicated to these new workforce programs that we are launching.”
CHAMBER AWARDS
In announcing the Chamber Awards, Cloud said the nominees in each category were submitted by chamber members, and the submissions for the top 3-5 nominees in each category were reviewed by other chamber professionals across the state and country.
• The Chair’s Award, which is given and selected by the outgoing chamber board chair to an outstanding volunteer who has assisted in the growth and excellence of the organization, went to former board chair LaCosta Bean Hays with McConnell Insurance. DeWitt said Hays had been a champion for both the chamber and community, and when she was chair, she and Bundren brought back the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives 2019 National Chamber of the Year award, the highest award a chamber can earn.
• The Young Professional of the Year award went to Nathan Crafton, CPA at Pierce, Keller & Associates. The Young Professional of the Year award is sponsored by the Young Professionals of Murray and highlights a young professional under the age of 40 who is individually excelling, leading and innovating in the business community. The other finalists were Megan Outland, branch manager at U.S. Bank’s Calloway branch, and Jordan Smith, director of government and institutional relations at Murray State University.
“This individual genuinely cared enough to personally call, explain PPP (Paycheck Protection Plan) funding and lead business owners through the process, which we all know was not an easy task at times,” Cloud said of Crafton, who was recently named to the Chamber Board of Directors. “Many clients submitted their words of appreciation and one client was quoted saying, ‘(He) just called me and explained how it could help me when I didn’t know it was an option. I was able to stay open and survive. (Crafton) was a great help in a very difficult time.”
• Nonprofit of the Year went to Soup for the Soul. Cloud said the organization quickly devised a plan in response to pandemic shutdowns and stayed open every day serving free, hot meals to anyone who needed one, as well as snacks and books. Their Summer Lunch and Literacy Program grew from 75 children in its first year to more than 400 children this year, she said. Other finalists were HOPE Calloway, Towing for Toys and Playhouse in the Park.
• Agriculturist of the Year went to the late Jim Kelly of Kelly Farms. His widow, Joetta Kelly, and children, Joseph and Abby, accepted the award.
“He was forced to start work on the farm at an early age due to the unexpected death of his father,” Cloud said. “He worked on the farm while attending Calloway County High School and Murray State University. The farming operation was expanded to include growing tobacco, corn and soybeans, as well as hay and straw. He was a fifth-generation farmer and his son has followed in his footsteps and commenced farming upon his graduation from Murray State University. Thus, the tradition of this farm will continue into the sixth generation. Through his farming and community leadership, he met many people and touched numerous lives with his larger-than-life personality and big, generous heart. Unfortunately, this farmer passed away at the beginning of 2021. He is greatly missed by his family, friends, neighbors and community, but his legacy will continue through his family, and tonight they are here to accept this award in honor of their beloved husband, father and brother.”
• The Woman in Business of the Year went to Whitney Cooper, owner of Flowers by Whitney. Cloud said Cooper decided to pursue her dreams of owning her own small business and rented the old Kentucky Fried Chicken building from her grandfather. After extensive remodeling over a period of three months, she opened the business in March 2007. Cloud said the business continued to grow during the pandemic through online purchases and curbside pickup. She also said Cooper had employed many people needing part-time jobs to get through high school or college and has donated to multiple nonprofits, including the Hospice House, where her grandfather benefited from care in 1998. The other finalists were Lori Noll, executive vice president and chief lending officer with FNB Bank, and Eleshia Brandon, vice president and compliance officer for The Murray Bank.
• The inaugural Educator of the Year went to Noraa Ransey, who teaches at North Calloway Elementary School.
“Our award winner tonight shares her life and experience with her students,” Cloud said. “She herself is a survivor of childhood trauma, broke the cycle of addiction, and was the first to go to college in her family. Teaching is her gift, serving is her joy, and she spreads this joy wherever she goes. She champions them to do great things and be the best they can be. Our award winner has been recognized for her excellence in education and service on a local, state, and national level, and tonight we add one more award to her many achievements.”
BUSINESS AWARDS
• The Emerging Business of the Year went to The Barn at White Oaks, which hosted the Business Celebration. This award was created to highlight businesses with aggressive, fast and innovating growth, and Cloud said owners Amy and Austin Wyatt opened the venue in the fall of 2020 despite the pandemic.
“In less than a year, they have hosted weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, and tonight a corporate event to celebrate our business community,” Cloud said. “A rustic yet charming 6,000-square-foot barn is an excellent venue to meet the needs of our growing community, and it has stayed booked since its opening. This business was the first ribbon cutting the Chamber hosted in 2020 and it’s fitting that tonight we host our largest event of the year in their space.”
The other finalists were Beauty Marks, Inc. and MarketHouse Realty.
• The Chamber Business of the Year went to The Murray Bank. In the presentation, Cloud highlighted the bank’s efforts at helping small businesses apply for the PPP and otherwise get them through the pandemic. She also highlighted efforts to support local restaurants with promotions like Take-Out Tuesday and the Drive-Thru Gift Card giveaways. The bank also started Free Ice Cream Fridays through the drive-thru and sponsored the Freedom Fest fireworks, the Santa Cruise and Selfies with Santa at Christmastime.
“The strongest example of how they lead in business is how they handled the PPP,” Cloud said. “In both rounds, their staff was ready, well-educated, quick and helpful at every turn. Endless hours were spent working with clients to make sure every detail was taken care of.”
The other Business of the Year finalists were Ribbon Chix and the Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
